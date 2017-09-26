Seventeen Denver Dispensaries Selling CBD-Only Concentrates

Even wax made up of 1 percent THC can be too much for some.

Now that the barriers for hemp-CBD products are slowly being lifted, getting access to food, topicals, balms and oils infused with the cannabinoid are becoming easier than ever. The local and state restrictions around growing and processing hemp are much looser than they are for medical or recreational marijuana, giving rise to an entirely different sector of legal cannabis.

Extracting CBD into isolates and solvent-based concentrates provides more potent forms of relief from seizures, chronic pain and other afflictions brought on by broken bones, epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis and more. Some Colorado-based companies extract CBD concentrates from hemp and will deliver them right to your door, like Colorado Hemp Project, CBD and Co. and Infinite CBD. There are also vaporizer brands, like Veedverks, which sell hemp-CBD concentrates in pre-filled cartridges at head shops.