Even wax made up of 1 percent THC can be too much for some.
Jacqueline Collins

Seventeen Denver Dispensaries Selling CBD-Only Concentrates

Herbert Fuego | September 26, 2017 | 6:50am
AA

Now that the barriers for hemp-CBD products are slowly being lifted, getting access to food, topicals, balms and oils infused with the cannabinoid are becoming easier than ever. The local and state restrictions around growing and processing hemp are much looser than they are for medical or recreational marijuana, giving rise to an entirely different sector of legal cannabis.

Extracting CBD into isolates and solvent-based concentrates provides more potent forms of relief from seizures, chronic pain and other afflictions brought on by broken bones, epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis and more. Some Colorado-based companies extract CBD concentrates from hemp and will deliver them right to your door, like Colorado Hemp Project, CBD and Co. and Infinite CBD. There are also vaporizer brands, like Veedverks, which sell hemp-CBD concentrates in pre-filled cartridges at head shops.

Still, most cannabis consumers looking for a pure-CBD experience end up going to their local dispensary first, whether it has what they're looking for or not. Most pot shops nowadays will at least have a handful of products made from CBD-heavy strains, but few have concentrates and isolates that are completely devoid of THC.

Below is a list of every Denver dispensary we could find that's currently selling at least one form of all-CBD concentrate:

Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill
1301 Marion Street
720-961-0560

Ballpark Holistic
2119 Larimer Street
303-590-9881

bgood
80 South Pennsylvania Street
303-777-5239
11450 Cherokee Street, Northglenn
303-254-4200

Canna Botica
219 Vallejo Street
303-777-1550

Colfax Pot Shop
1500 East Colfax Avenue
720-328-6256

Denver Recreational Dispensary
2117 Larimer Street
303-296-2093
2042 South Bannock Street
720-390-5070

Diego Pellicer
2949 West Alameda Avenue
720-787-4909

Good Chemistry
330 East Colfax Avenue
720-524-4657
16840 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
303-745-2420

Lightshade has six dispensaries in the metro area.EXPAND
Scott Lentz

High West Cannabis
10625 East 51st Avenue
720-287-0820

Karmaceuticals
4 South Santa Fe Drive
303-765-2762

Lightshade
six metro locations

Local Product of Colorado
419 West 13th Avenue
303-736-8041

Northern Lights Cannabis Co.
183 West Alameda Avenue
303-736-6999
2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
303-274-6495

RiverRock Wellness
990 West Sixth Avenue
303-825-3314
4935 York Street
303-474-4136

Sense of Healing
1005 Federal Boulevard
303-573-4800

Top Shelf Medical Dispensary
135 S. Broadway
720-485-4353

Tru Cannabis
1630 Federal Boulevard
303-455-9333

Notice any dispensaries we left out? Email additions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

