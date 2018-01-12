Rob Corry Files Motion to Dismiss Charges Against Sweet Leaf Budtenders

Cannabis attorney Rob Corry is defending four of the former Sweet Leaf budtenders arrested for alleged illegal cannabis sales, and he's not wasting any time. Corry has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Leeanne Henley, Krystal Mauro, Deann Miller and Stuart Walker, all of whom are facing two to six years in prison and $2,000 to $500,000 in fines.

Corry, who says pursuing the charges against his clients would create a "trial balloon that will go down in flames" for the city, is no stranger to high-profile pot cases. He represents the organizers of the controversial Denver 420 Rally and has represented clients in the pot industry against city governments numerous times. Henley, Mauro, Miller and Walker approached him for his services several weeks ago, and his work began January 1 — the same day he believes that much of what the Denver District Attorney's Office has charged them with actually became legal.

Corry's clients and nine more current and former Sweet Leaf employees were arrested during raids at company locations across metro Denver by Denver Police Department officers on December 14. The arrests came after a yearlong investigation into Sweet Leaf on suspicions of looping, or selling unlawful amounts of cannabis to customers, according to the DA. Court documents outline DPD allegations of Sweet Leaf budtenders selling multiple ounces of cannabis to the same customers (some of whom were undercover DPD agents) on the same day, and even instructing them how to do so in some cases. Corry says his four clients never instructed customers on how to break the law. All four are charged with felony marijuana distribution of more than four ounces, a Class 4 felony.