Charges Filed Against Ten Sweet Leaf Budtenders

Charges have been filed against ten budtenders arrested during the raids at Sweet Leaf locations across the Denver metro area by Denver Police Department officers on December 14. The arrests came after a year-long investigation into Sweet Leaf on suspicions of looping, or selling unlawful amounts of cannabis to customers, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Although thirteen employees were arrested during the December 14 raids, only ten have been charged so far. On Thursday, December 28, Stuart Walker, Krystal Mauro, Leeanne Henley, Natalie Betters and Deann Miller were each charged with felony distribution of marijuana of more than four ounces. Felony marijuana distribution is a Class 4 felony in Colorado and carries penalties of from two to six years in prison and $2,000 to $500,000 in fines.

Christopher Arneson, Cassidy Thomas, Joseph Gerlick, Andrea Cutrer and Devin Waigand were each charged with misdemeanor distribution of more than one ounce of marijuana, a class 1 felony with penalties of up to eighteen months in jail and a $10,000 fine. Although Dana Velasquez, Jonathan Sublette and Ian Ferguson had all been arrested on December 14, DA communications manager Ken Lane says he's not aware of any charges filed against them yet, but he anticipates the three will eventually be charged.The DPD would not comment, citing an open investigation.