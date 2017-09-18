Denver Vape and Play Hopes to Be Denver's First Pot Lounge

The City of Denver announced it was ready to accept applications for social cannabis consumption areas in late August, but no businesses have yet applied for license. That may change soon, however, now that three local entrepreneurs plan to open a cannabis vaping lounge – once they find a location, that is.

In a video they posted on their Facebook page over the weekend, Sterling Barrus, Jason Galeone and Taylor Rosean announced that they plan to open Denver Vape and Play, a vaporizing lounge for cannabis consumption. All three have experience in the cannabis or vaporization arenas: Barrus has been developing cannabis vaporizers for over a decade, while Galeone and Rosean have worked for several dispensaries in various capacities.

"We were kind of late to the game. We didn't hear about the movement until during the winter, and we've been developing the idea for a while," Rosean says. "Once we were in, we started reaching out and getting involved as far as we could."