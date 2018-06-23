Federal Marijuana Banking Amendment Dies in Senate

An amendment attached to a federal finance bill that would have provided the legal marijuana industry with banking protections was stifled on Thursday, June 21, by a U.S. Senate committee. The measure, introduced by Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, would have shielded financial institutions and banks that open accounts for state-legal pot businesses from federal prosecution.

Thanks to marijuana's federally illegal status, virtually every business working directly with the plant can't access banking services because the institutions providing those services are concerned about possible federal prosecution. This obstacle has made the marijuana industry nearly an all-cash business. Merkley's amendment, attached to the Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Services Bill, aimed to protect those banks from any punishment by the Department of the Treasury, but it was defeated by the Senate Appropriations Committee, 21-10.