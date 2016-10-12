Fifteen Colorado Counties Will Vote on Marijuana Measures in November

Four of the fifteen counties with marijuana on the ballot: Chaffee County, Denver, Mesa and Routt. Kate McKee Simmons

Cities and counties across Colorado have ballot measures related to marijuana regulation. Many of them involve adding additional sales taxes or excise taxes, which are paid when unprocessed marijuana is sold or transferred from a cultivation facility or site to a retail store, manufacturing facility or another facility. But there are also measures that would allow — or ban — the sale of marijuana altogether. The towns of Palisade, Dinosaur and Englewood are considering allowing retail stores within town limits, while Pueblo voters will decide whether to ban all retail marijuana sales and production in Pueblo County. The only marijuana-related measure on Denver's ballot concerns public marijuana use in designated areas. Here are the details, county by county:

1. Adams County: Medical and Recreational Sales Tax in Thornton

Ballot Question 2D asks Thornton residents to vote on a proposed 5 percent sales tax on retail and medical marijuana in addition to the city's current 3.75 percent sales tax. The proposal echoes similar sales taxes already in place in Thornton's neighboring communities, including Denver and Northglenn.

2. Arapahoe County: Excise Tax in Sheridan and Retail Prohibition and Sales Tax in Englewood

Ballot Issue 2A proposes a 5 percent excise tax on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed marijuana cultivated within the city of Sheridan.

Ballot Issue 2B asks Englewood voters whether the City of Englewood should impose a 3.5 percent additional sales tax on retail marijuana sales.

Englewood voters will also decide whether retail marijuana facilities will be permitted: Ballot Question 301 asks if the city should ban all commercial sale, manufacture and cultivation of marijuana, while Ballot Question 302 asks whether the City of Englewood Municipal Code should be amended to permit the regulation and licensing of retail marijuana stores.

3. Chaffee County: Marijuana Excise Tax

Issue 1A on the Chaffee County ballot asks voters to say yes or no to a 5 percent excise tax on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed marijuana by a retail marijuana cultivation facility within the county.

4. Clear Creek County: Excise Tax

Clear Creek County Ballot Issue 1A asks voters whether the county should impose a 5 percent excise tax on wholesale sales at retail marijuana cultivation facilities, marijuana dispensaries and businesses that sell marijuana edibles.

5. Denver City & County: Public Marijuana Use in Designated Areas

Denver's only marijuana-related measure, Initiated Ordinance 300, would create a "cannabis consumption pilot program" that would allow the city to permit some businesses or persons to allow marijuana use in a designated area, which must be more than 1,000 feet away from a school and cannot be visible from a public right-of-way. Those who wish to create designated areas for marijuana consumption must have the support of a neighborhood association or a business improvement district.



6. Elbert County: Possible Retail Ordinance in Simla

Simla voters will decide whether to approve the creation of an ordinance that would allow retail marijuana within Simla town limits. The ballot measure, Question 2A, won't determine whether or not recreational retail marijuana will become legal in Simla — only whether or not the town trustees should be able to create and vote on an ordinance that would legalize retail marijuana in Simla, which would be regulated by a new Simla Cannabis Control Board.

7. Garfield County: Excise Tax in Silt and Parachute

Voters in the town of Silt will decide on Issue 2B, a proposed 3.5 percent excise tax on the sale or transfer of unprocessed marijuana from a retail cultivation facility in Silt to another cultivation facility, store or manufacturing facility.

Parachute residents will vote on Issue 2E, which proposes a 5 percent excise tax on the first sale or transfer or retail marijuana. Ballot Question 2F asks voters if Parachute should prohibit the production and sale of retail recreational marijuana.

8. Gilpin County: Sales Tax on Retail in Central City

Central City Ballot Issue 1C asks whether Central City should impose an additional 5 percent sales tax on all sales of retail recreational marijuana and retail marijuana products.

9. Mesa County: Excise Tax and Retail Sales in Palisade

Palisade voters will decide whether to allow retail marijuana facilities in Palisade, including stores, testing facilities and production facilities. Palisade voters will also decide whether to adopt a 5 percent excise tax on the first sale of retail marijuana at retail stores, manufacturing facilities and cultivation facilities.

10. Moffat County: Retail and Medical Production and Sales and Excise Tax in Dinosaur

The Town of Dinosaur ballot has three marijuana-related measures. Dinosaur Measure 3A asks voters whether Dinosaur should allow the establishment and operation of medical and recreational marijuana cultivation, production, testing, manufacture and retail facilities. Measure 3B proposes an occupational tax of $5 for each marijuana-related sales transaction in Dinosaur. Measure 3C asks voters to decide on a 5 percent excise tax on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed marijuana by a cultivation facility to a retail store, retail production facility or another retail cultivation facility.

11. Pueblo: Ban on Retail Marijuana in Pueblo County, Retail Marijuana in City of Pueblo and Sales Tax on Retail Marijuana

Pueblo voters will find three marijuana-related issues on their ballots. Ballot Question 200, placed on the ballot through voter signature by Citizens for a Healthy Pueblo, asks Pueblo voters whether all retail marijuana should be banned in Pueblo County. The proposed ordinance would immediately prohibit new retail licenses from being issued and would require all retail marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, and testing facilities, plus all retail marijuana stores, to close permanently by October 31, 2017.

As of now, recreational marijuana shops exist only outside of the City of Pueblo. Question 2B asks if retail marijuana stores should be permitted within Pueblo city limits. This question, which conflicts with Question 200, appeared on the ballot through a City Council vote. Should both Question 200 and Question 2B pass, the ballot measure with the most positive votes will stand, according to Pueblo City Council consensus.

The third marijuana-related question on Pueblo's November ballot applies only if retail marijuana sales are approved within the City of Pueblo. Question 2C would impose an additional sale and use tax of 4.3 percent on retail marijuana and retail marijuana products. Though there is currently an 8 percent excise tax on marijuana cultivation, testing and production in Pueblo, no marijuana-related sales tax exists.

12. Routt County: Excise Tax

Referendum 1A on the Routt County ballot proposes a 5percent excise tax on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed marijuana by a cultivation facility in rural areas of Routt County.

13. Saguache County: Excise Tax

Saguache County residents will vote on a proposed 5 percent excise tax on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed marijuana grown by a marijuana cultivation facility in Saguache County.

14. Weld County: Excise Taxes in Nunn and Lochbuie

Town of Nunn Ballot Issue 2D proposes an excise tax of 5 percent on the wholesale sale of unprocessed retail marijuana by marijuana cultivation facilities when the marijuana is sold or transferred out of the city limits.

Ballot Question 2J asks Town of Lochbuie voters to decide whether or not to allow retail marijuana stores within limited commercial areas of the town.

15. Yuma County: Excise Tax in City of Yuma

Ballot Issue 2G asks voters whether the City of Yuma should impose an additional 5 percent sales tax on the sale of retail marijuana and retail marijuana products.

