Legal Pot Sales to Reach $10 Billion in 2017, Report Estimates

The legal-marijuana industry in the United States is projected to reach nearly $10 billion in sales in 2017, a 33 percent rise over 2016, according to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics.

While much of that growth can be attributed to a new retail market in Nevada and more states legalizing medical marijuana, Colorado is still the biggest player in the industry. We generated more retail cannabis sales through the first half of 2017 than any other legalized state. The $512 million in recreational pot business that Colorado did during that span was more than 17 percent higher than Washington’s retail sales ($436 million) and over 190 percent higher than Oregon’s ($175 million). Figures are not available for Nevada, which opened retail dispensaries in July (and saw $27 million in sales that month).

According to Westword calculations based on Colorado Department of Revenue tax data, this state’s pot businesses sold $1.16 billion in product from January to September 2017, up from $974.3 million during the same span in 2016.