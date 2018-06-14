 


Ask a Stoner: Will Stress Affect My Tolerance to THC?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Will Stress Affect My Tolerance to THC?

Herbert Fuego | June 14, 2018 | 5:45am
AA

Dear Stoner: I’m a daily smoker, and I switch up my stash regularly. I realize we build up tolerance, but can stress also play a role in my inability to get very high?
Josh

Dear Josh: Switching up the strain is a good idea, but be sure that those strains don’t carry too much of the same genetics or terpenes — two variables you can change up to feel different effects. Tolerance is also undoubtedly affecting the way your body and brain reacts to cannabis, so you might try taking a break for a few days or experimenting with different, more potent products, such as hash or edibles, or other forms of consumption, like vaporizing.

Confront your stress instead of trying to smoke it away, and your next session will be more enjoyable.
Confront your stress instead of trying to smoke it away, and your next session will be more enjoyable.
Danielle Lirette

Stress can absolutely mess with your high, even if it’s not exactly measurable. Although many people use cannabis to escape tension, some problems in life are unavoidable no matter how much weed you smoke. Toking a bowl after a hard day at work or rush-hour road rage is normal, but there are issues that require more attention and less bud. Handle your shit first and then smoke. The high will be much more enjoyable when it’s for fun and not just a distraction.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

