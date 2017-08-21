How Much Money Does a Medical Marijuana Card Really Save You?

Marijuana is sold for both medical and recreational purposes in Colorado, but it's definitely not sold at the same prices for both purposes. Not only is the cost of flower, concentrates and edibles cheaper for medical patients, but the taxes on those purchases are around 25 percent lower.

After paying a doctor's consulting fee – usually anywhere from $60 to $100 – and the Colorado Medical Marijuana Registry application fee of $15, state medical marijuana patients are in the hole for a decent chunk of change. But buying enough medication can make up for the initial cost outlay.

Nearly 92,000 Coloradans had active medical marijuana cards as of July, according to the Medical Marijuana Registry. How much did they have to buy to start noticing the savings in their bank accounts? About four ounces, according to a study by Doctor Frank. While that isn't the fastest savings rate for patients in legalized states, it's still right up there.