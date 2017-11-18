Op Ed: We Need to Shake Up the Two-Party System

On November 13, Todd Mitchem, a Libertarian candidate for the 2nd Congressional District seat currently occupied by Jared Polis, announced that he was dropping out of the race. In response, another candidate for that seat, Nick Thomas, wrote this response:

I spent Monday afternoon with a hot cup of coffee at the base of NCAR in Boulder, poring over Todd Mitchem’s statement on suspending his campaign to represent Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District. The last time I saw Mitchem, he and I had met at a coffee shop ourselves, as I have done with each and every CD-2 candidate, and discussed the issues that faced our district as well as what would be needed in a candidate who could truly represent its citizens.

I was disappointed, then, to read that a voice like mine — from outside the entrenched political teams — would be lost as another victim to the us-or-them environment in today’s political climate. This speaks to the challenges we face in our broken system, permeating through every institution of our political discourse.