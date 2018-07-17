Ask a Stoner: What Are Some Good Podcasts About Cannabis?

Dear Stoner: Just moved out to the ’burbs, and my drive to work is shit now. What are some good podcasts to listen to about weed?

Easy Driver

Dear Easy: As with other forms of marijuana media, it can be hard to find a pot-friendly podcast that isn’t full of coughing or bong giveaways. Nothing wrong with those shows, by any means, but they’re probably not what you want to listen to while inching through traffic on your way to work. Luckily for us, pot podcasts have evolved with the rest of the industry. Super High Me star and comedian Doug Benson’s podcast, Getting Doug With High, is a funny hour of pot-infused interviews with fellow comedians, while Cannabis Confidential With Dr. Dina, Great Moments in Weed History, The Hash and The Adam Dunn Show all carry a reliable, entertaining mix of marijuana culture, history, news and education.

