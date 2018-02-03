Pot Tax Error Bill Speeds Through Senate, but Not Without Critics

A bill written to address a legislative mistake that is costing special districts across the state millions of dollars has moved forward in the General Assembly. SB 088, introduced by Republican Senator Bob Gardner, was introduced in the House on Thursday, February 1, days after passing its third reading in the Senate.

The bill went through the Republican-controlled Senate relatively fast, passing its third reading 24-10 without amendments. But it still had its fair share of criticism from Gardner's fellow Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert and Senator Kevin Lundberg. The pushback stems from the bill's call for special districts to decide on their own whether or not to seek voter approval for receiving pot-tax funding. Like a potential resolution that came from the failed special session called by Governor John Hickenlooper last October, some Republicans feel that move violates the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.

"The clear fix to this problem would be to reestablish these taxes that are no longer through a vote of the people. Senate Bill 88 does not do that," Lundberg said on the Senate floor January 30. "The cure does not meet constitutional muster."