Thornton's First and Only Dispensaries Will Have Familiar Faces
|
Sweet Leaf's Thornton location will be its eleventh store.
Scott Letnz
Initially content with viewing the commercial cannabis experiment from the sidelines, the City of Thornton banned dispensaries back in 2010. That all changed last August, though, when the Thornton City Council lifted the ban and began considering applications for recreational pot shops.
A town of more than 136,000 people, according to U.S. Census estimates, Thornton has approached its burgeoning cannabis sector with more trepidation than Denver did, allowing just one dispensary in each of the city's four geographical quadrants. The council approved its fourth and final applicant in April, setting the stage for open recreational dispensaries as early as late summer.
Although Thornton officials say that none of the stores are close to finishing construction, the locations and licensees are set, and they're all familiar brands to consumers used to buying cannabis in Denver or Aurora.
Curious about what part of town they'll be in? Keep reading to see where Thornton's pot shops will be going, and what they might look like based on similar locations in nearby cities.
|
Green Dragon's Quincy Avenue location in Aurora.
Green Dragon
5823 East 128th Avenue, Thornton
Eleven current locations
|
Medicine Man's Aurora locaton.
Scott Letnz
Medicine Man
130 West 84th Avenue, Thornton
Two current locations
|
Rocky Road's Aurora location.
Scott Letnz
Rocky Road
3901 East 112th Avenue,Thornton
Five current location
|
Sweet Leaf's East Evans Avenue location in south Denver.
Scott Lentz
Sweet Leaf
2551 East 120th Avenue, Thornton
Ten current locations
Get the Marijuana Newsletter
Stay informed of the latest marijuana news and views with updates about dispensaries, strains, products, changes to the law, and special offers in your area.
Popular Stories
Upcoming Events
-
Cordovas
TicketsWed., Jul. 26, 8:00pm
-
Ces Cru
TicketsThu., Jul. 27, 7:00pm
-
Bruce Bruce
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 7:30pm
-
Van Wholen (Tribute to Van Halen and the Who)
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!