Underage Pot Use Down in Colorado

Programs like D.A.R.E. and the Just Say No campaign might not have worked to keep the nation's youth from smoking pot, but it's possible legalization is.

According to two recent studies, states that have legalized the recreational use of marijuana are seeing a decrease in illegal use by young people. With an increase on education about the real effects of the drug, cutting down on the black market, and the tight restrictions to enter a regulated dispensary, youth in Colorado and Washington report a decrease in their use of marijuana.

"The state is also reaping the benefits of replacing an underground market with a tightly regulated system. Marijuana is now being sold in licensed businesses, rather than out on the street. It is being properly tested, packaged, and labeled, and it is only being sold to adults who show proof of age. The system is working," said Mason Tvert, the Denver-based director of communications for the Marijuana Policy Project said in a statement analyzing the DOR report.

He's not wrong: In states that have legalized recreational marijuana, multiple studies have shown marijuana is harder for children to access and have reported a decrease in youth use.

Every year since 1992, the National Institute on Drug Abuse's annual Monitoring the Future survey asks 8th-grade and 10th-grade respondents how easy it is to get their hands on marijuana. Last year was the lowest it's ever been.

Access to marijuana is reportedly down to 34.6 percent for 8th-grade respondents, 2.4 percentage points lower than previous years. Sixty-four percent of 10th graders said the drug was easy to acquire, and while that number seems high, it's actually the lowest rate it's ever been, according to a summary of the survey.

In another study commissioned by the Substance Abuse and mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) rates of teen marijuana use in Colorado and Washington dropped from 2014 to 2015, the year after both states legalized recreational use of the drug.

In Colorado that year, the rate of 12 to 17 year olds who used marijuana dropped 1.43 percentage points the year the state legalized, while the rest of the country only reported a 0.02 percent drop.

“I don’t have an explanation. This is somewhat surprising,” says Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which commissions the annual survey. “We had predicted based on the changes in legalization, culture in the U.S. as well as decreasing perceptions among teenagers that marijuana was harmful that [accessibility and use] would go up. But it hasn’t gone up,” she says.