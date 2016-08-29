Coldplay, Heart, Tame Impala and the Best Shows in Denver This Week

Coldplay returns to the Pepsi Center tonight. Chad Fahnestock

Coldplay brings its Head Full of Dreams tour to the Pepsi Center tonight, while Heart, Cheap Trick and Joan Jett are at Red Rocks tomorrow and Tame Impala is at Red Rocks on Wednesday. This week's lineup also includes Dixie Chicks, Styx and the Colorado Symphony, Mac DeMarco, Shawn Colvin and Steve Earle, Bayside and George Benson. See our full picks below.

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

Coldplay

$29.50-$179.50, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center

Styx & the Colorado Symphony

$39.50-$79,50, 8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

As the Sky Darkens

$10, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

Heart, Cheap Trick and Joan Jett

$49.50-$99.50, 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Mac DeMarco

$25, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Colvin & Earle

$35-$53, 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium

Bayside

$19.99-$30, 7:30 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Walter Trout

$25, 8 p.m. Oriental Theater

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

Tame Impala

$45-$49.95, 8 p.m. Red Rocks

George Benson

$81-$86, 8 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens

Zakk Wylde

$27.50-$30, 7 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Tribulation

$15-$18, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

Ages and Ages

$10-$12, 8:30 p.m. hi-dive

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Dixie Chicks

$30-$125, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

The Chainsmokers

$35-$45, 9 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Dumpstaphunk

$17/$20, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Mac DeMarco

$27.50-$55, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre

Car Seat Headrest

$15-$17 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater

The Delta Saints

$10-$12, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater