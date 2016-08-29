Coldplay, Heart, Tame Impala and the Best Shows in Denver This Week
|
Coldplay returns to the Pepsi Center tonight.
Chad Fahnestock
Coldplay brings its Head Full of Dreams tour to the Pepsi Center tonight, while Heart, Cheap Trick and Joan Jett are at Red Rocks tomorrow and Tame Impala is at Red Rocks on Wednesday. This week's lineup also includes Dixie Chicks, Styx and the Colorado Symphony, Mac DeMarco, Shawn Colvin and Steve Earle, Bayside and George Benson. See our full picks below.
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
Coldplay
$29.50-$179.50, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center
Styx & the Colorado Symphony
$39.50-$79,50, 8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
As the Sky Darkens
$10, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
Heart, Cheap Trick and Joan Jett
$49.50-$99.50, 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Mac DeMarco
$25, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Colvin & Earle
$35-$53, 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium
Bayside
$19.99-$30, 7:30 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Walter Trout
$25, 8 p.m. Oriental Theater
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
Tame Impala
$45-$49.95, 8 p.m. Red Rocks
George Benson
$81-$86, 8 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens
Upcoming Events
-
Gipsy Kings
TicketsFri., Sep. 2, 8:00pm
-
B2sb - Back To School Bash
TicketsSat., Sep. 3, 9:00pm
-
Disguise the Silence (farewell show)
TicketsThu., Sep. 8, 7:00pm
-
Luke Bryan
TicketsFri., Sep. 9, 6:00pm
-
Stevie Stone & Bernz
TicketsFri., Sep. 9, 7:00pm
Zakk Wylde
$27.50-$30, 7 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Tribulation
$15-$18, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
Ages and Ages
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m. hi-dive
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Dixie Chicks
$30-$125, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
The Chainsmokers
$35-$45, 9 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Dumpstaphunk
$17/$20, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Mac DeMarco
$27.50-$55, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre
Car Seat Headrest
$15-$17 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater
The Delta Saints
$10-$12, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Events
-
Mon., Aug. 29, 7:00pmTickets Coldplay
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
-
Thu., Sep. 1, 7:00pmDixie Chicks
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, CO
-
Wed., Aug. 31, 7:30pmTickets Tame Impala
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
Related Locations
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465
1007 York St.
Denver, CO 80206
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Convictions
TicketsMon., Aug. 29, 7:00pm
-
Igaus Davis (album release)
TicketsWed., Aug. 31, 8:00pm
-
Lil Wyte and Jackie Chain
TicketsFri., Sep. 2, 7:00pm
-
Smokey Robinson With the Colorado Symphony
TicketsSat., Sep. 3, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!