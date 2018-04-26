CHVRCHES, Simple Minds and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

CHVRCHES headlines the Ogden Theatre on Monday, August 6, in support of Love Is Dead, which drops on May 25. Tickets, $36 to $38, go on sale Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m.
Simple Minds stops at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, October 18, as part of the band's Walk Between Worlds tour. The show will include two full sets that span the outfit's forty-year career; tickets, $39.50 to $69.50, go on sale Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m.
Other shows we announced this week include Fleetwood Mac, Janelle Monae, A Perfect Circle and Deep Purple and Judas Priest.
Joe List: Wed., June 13, 7 p.m., $15.
ARVADA CENTER FOR THE ARTS & HUMANITIES
Air Supply: Sun., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., $40-$73.
Asleep at the Wheel: With Radney Foster, Thu., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., $29-$50.
Face Vocal Band: Sat., Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., $29-$49.
Hot Club of Cowtown and the Western Flyers: Feat. Katie Glassman, Sun., July 8, 7:30 p.m., $20-$35.
Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene and Davina & the Vagabonds: Fri., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., $20-$36.
Los Lonely Boys: With Lisa Morales, Sun., July 29, 7:30 p.m., $30-$52.
Michael Martin Murphey: With Jon Chandler, Fri., July 13, 7:30 p.m., $25-$55.
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: Tue., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $45-$66.
Squirrel Nut Zippers: Thu., June 7, 7:30 p.m., $27-$43.
Toad the Wet Sprocket: With the Samples, Fri., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., $35-$55.
The Wailin' Jennys: Sun., July 22, 7:30 p.m., $30-$50.
Angel Vivaldi: Tue., July 10, 7 p.m., $15.
Silent Planet: Tue., July 3, 6:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Sir Sly: Mon., June 18, 7 p.m., $10.39-$20.
Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles: Sat., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $25.
Owl City: With Thiessen & the Earthquakes, Wed., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Superfruit: Wed., June 6, 8:30 p.m., $20/$25.
ZOSO (The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience): Sat., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Cowboy Junkies: Sun., July 8, 8 p.m., $25-$45.
David Cross: Thu., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $39.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Anomalie Creations: With Nico Luminous, LabRat, Nobide, Dozier (album release), Sun., May 27, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Big Smo and Haystak: Thu., July 12, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
The Elegant Plums: Sat., June 30, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Project 432: With Arise Roots, For Peace Band and more, Fri., June 22, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Protoje & the Indiggnation and Kabaka Pyramid: KGNU's 40th Anniversary Epic Young Lions Reggae Revival Concert celebrating four decades of Reggae Bloodlines on KGNU Community Radio, Thu., June 28, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Teddy Afro & Abugida Band: Sun., May 27, 9 p.m., $45-$100.
Whitewater Ramble Performs the Grass Waltz (A Tribute to the Band): With Lil Skoops, Haymakers, Robert Mabe Band, Thu., June 14, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Aaron Parks & Little Big: Feat. Greg Tuohey, Vicente Archer and Tommy Crane, Fri., June 15, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Dan Weiss' Starebaby: Feat. Dan Weiss, Ben Monder, Trevor Dunn, Matt Mitchell, Craig Taborn, Sun., June 17, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $15-$30.
Soweto Kinch: With Will Glaser, Nick Jurd, Tue., June 19, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $15-$25.
Freddy & Francine: Sat., July 7, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Joshua Hedley: Fri., Oct. 19, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Gary Numan: With Nightmare Air, Fri., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $25-$85.
Big Smo: With Haystack ft. THC, Fri., July 13, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
Heavy Z and Dente: With Black Pegasus and more, Sat., May 26, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Sir Sly: Tue., June 19, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
BAYNK: Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Billy the Poet: With the Maykit, Redbelly, Tue., May 8, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
Eliot Lipp: Sat., June 30, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
The Rad Trads: Sun., June 24, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Screaming Females: Tue., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
SG Lewis: Sun., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.
Esmé Patterson and the Still Tide: Fri., Aug. 17, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Five Iron Frenzy: Fri., June 1, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Waker: Thu., July 5, 6 p.m.,free/VIP $30.
Alex Lahey: Tue., June 5, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Chin Up, Kid: Tue., July 10, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Dent May: Sat., July 21, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
He Is We: Wed., July 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Jinjas: Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
No Small Children: Wed., June 20, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Under the Floorboards: Sun., June 10, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
Vandoliers: Sun., July 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Enemy in I (album release): Fri., June 1, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Homesafe: Mon., June 25, 6 p.m., $13-$15.
Morbid Angel: Mon., April 30, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
Sliver: Sun., May 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
CHVRCHES: Mon., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $36.
Nipsey Hussle: Sat., June 16, 9 p.m., $33-$75.
The Psychedelic Furs: With X, Thu., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $38-$40.
Deaf Heaven: Sun., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $22-$24.
The Fixx: Mon., July 30, 8 p.m., $10-$200.
Meat Beat Manifesto: Fri., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $20-$160.
Red Sun Rising: Tue., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $14-$125.
Warren G: Wed., June 20, 8 p.m., $25-$200.
Chick Corea Akoustic Band: With John Patitucci and Dave Weckl, Sun., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $39.95-$99.50.
David Cross: Fri., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Janelle Monáe: Sun., July 1, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$70.
Simple Minds: Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.
Deep Purple and Judas Priest: Sun., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $63.50-$154.50.
Fleetwood Mac: Mon., Dec. 3, 8 p.m.
J Balvin: Sun., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $39.95-$350.
Daughtry: Tue., May 29, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.
Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour: Tue., Nov. 13, 6 p.m., $33-$62.50.
A Perfect Circle: Mon., Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
ZHU: Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$89.50.
Andreas DeValera (album release): Sun., May 20, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
Curtis Salgado: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
The Empty Pockets: Thu., June 21, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Hot Latin Nights: Feat. The DeLeons and Tha Twinz Lucero, Sat., July 14, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Louis Colaiannia: Fri., July 20, 8 p.m., $15.
Peter White & Euge Groove: Fri., Aug. 3, 7 p.m., $40-$50.
Sawyer Fredericks: Sun., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
Famous Dex: Wed., June 20, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
Kurt Travis: With Makari, Wed., June 13, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
