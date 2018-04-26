 


CHVRCHES will play the Ogden Theatre in August.EXPAND
Mathew Tucciarone

CHVRCHES, Simple Minds and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Jon Solomon | April 26, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

CHVRCHES headlines the Ogden Theatre on Monday, August 6, in support of Love Is Dead, which drops on May 25. Tickets, $36 to $38, go on sale Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m.

Simple Minds stops at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, October 18, as part of the band's Walk Between Worlds tour. The show will include two full sets that span the outfit's forty-year career; tickets, $39.50 to $69.50, go on sale Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m.

Other shows we announced this week include Fleetwood Mac, Janelle Monae, A Perfect Circle and Deep Purple and Judas Priest.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Joe List: Wed., June 13, 7 p.m., $15.

ARVADA CENTER FOR THE ARTS & HUMANITIES

Air Supply: Sun., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., $40-$73.
Asleep at the Wheel: With Radney Foster, Thu., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., $29-$50.
Face Vocal Band: Sat., Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., $29-$49.
Hot Club of Cowtown and the Western Flyers: Feat. Katie Glassman, Sun., July 8, 7:30 p.m., $20-$35.
Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene and Davina & the Vagabonds: Fri., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., $20-$36.
Los Lonely Boys: With Lisa Morales, Sun., July 29, 7:30 p.m., $30-$52.
Michael Martin Murphey: With Jon Chandler, Fri., July 13, 7:30 p.m., $25-$55.
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: Tue., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $45-$66.
Squirrel Nut Zippers: Thu., June 7, 7:30 p.m., $27-$43.
Toad the Wet Sprocket: With the Samples, Fri., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., $35-$55.
The Wailin' Jennys: Sun., July 22, 7:30 p.m., $30-$50.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Angel Vivaldi: Tue., July 10, 7 p.m., $15.
Silent Planet: Tue., July 3, 6:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Sir Sly: Mon., June 18, 7 p.m., $10.39-$20.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles: Sat., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $25.
Owl City: With Thiessen & the Earthquakes, Wed., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Superfruit: Wed., June 6, 8:30 p.m., $20/$25.
ZOSO (The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience): Sat., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Cowboy Junkies: Sun., July 8, 8 p.m., $25-$45.
David Cross: Thu., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $39.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Anomalie Creations: With Nico Luminous, LabRat, Nobide, Dozier (album release), Sun., May 27, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Big Smo and Haystak: Thu., July 12, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
The Elegant Plums: Sat., June 30, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Project 432: With Arise Roots, For Peace Band and more, Fri., June 22, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Protoje & the Indiggnation and Kabaka Pyramid: KGNU's 40th Anniversary Epic Young Lions Reggae Revival Concert celebrating four decades of Reggae Bloodlines on KGNU Community Radio, Thu., June 28, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Teddy Afro & Abugida Band: Sun., May 27, 9 p.m., $45-$100.
Whitewater Ramble Performs the Grass Waltz (A Tribute to the Band): With Lil Skoops, Haymakers, Robert Mabe Band, Thu., June 14, 8 p.m., $5-$15.

DAZZLE

Aaron Parks & Little Big: Feat. Greg Tuohey, Vicente Archer and Tommy Crane, Fri., June 15, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Dan Weiss' Starebaby: Feat. Dan Weiss, Ben Monder, Trevor Dunn, Matt Mitchell, Craig Taborn, Sun., June 17, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $15-$30.
Soweto Kinch: With Will Glaser, Nick Jurd, Tue., June 19, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $15-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Freddy & Francine: Sat., July 7, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Joshua Hedley: Fri., Oct. 19, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Gary Numan: With Nightmare Air, Fri., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $25-$85.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Big Smo: With Haystack ft. THC, Fri., July 13, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
Heavy Z and Dente: With Black Pegasus and more, Sat., May 26, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Sir Sly: Tue., June 19, 8 p.m., $17-$20.

LARIMER LOUNGE

BAYNK: Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Billy the Poet: With the Maykit, Redbelly, Tue., May 8, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
Eliot Lipp: Sat., June 30, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
The Rad Trads: Sun., June 24, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Screaming Females: Tue., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
SG Lewis: Sun., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

Esmé Patterson and the Still Tide: Fri., Aug. 17, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Five Iron Frenzy: Fri., June 1, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Waker: Thu., July 5, 6 p.m.,free/VIP $30.

LOST LAKE

Alex Lahey: Tue., June 5, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Chin Up, Kid: Tue., July 10, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Dent May: Sat., July 21, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
He Is We: Wed., July 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Jinjas: Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
No Small Children: Wed., June 20, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Under the Floorboards: Sun., June 10, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
Vandoliers: Sun., July 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Enemy in I (album release): Fri., June 1, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Homesafe: Mon., June 25, 6 p.m., $13-$15.
Morbid Angel: Mon., April 30, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
Sliver: Sun., May 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

CHVRCHES: Mon., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $36.
Nipsey Hussle: Sat., June 16, 9 p.m., $33-$75.
The Psychedelic Furs: With X, Thu., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $38-$40.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Deaf Heaven: Sun., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $22-$24.
The Fixx: Mon., July 30, 8 p.m., $10-$200.
Meat Beat Manifesto: Fri., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $20-$160.
Red Sun Rising: Tue., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $14-$125.
Warren G: Wed., June 20, 8 p.m., $25-$200.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Chick Corea Akoustic Band: With John Patitucci and Dave Weckl, Sun., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $39.95-$99.50.
David Cross: Fri., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Janelle Monáe: Sun., July 1, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$70.
Simple Minds: Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.

PEPSI CENTER

Deep Purple and Judas Priest: Sun., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $63.50-$154.50.
Fleetwood Mac: Mon., Dec. 3, 8 p.m.
J Balvin: Sun., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $39.95-$350.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Daughtry: Tue., May 29, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.
Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour: Tue., Nov. 13, 6 p.m., $33-$62.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

A Perfect Circle: Mon., Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
ZHU: Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$89.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Andreas DeValera (album release): Sun., May 20, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
Curtis Salgado: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
The Empty Pockets: Thu., June 21, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Hot Latin Nights: Feat. The DeLeons and Tha Twinz Lucero, Sat., July 14, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Louis Colaiannia: Fri., July 20, 8 p.m., $15.
Peter White & Euge Groove: Fri., Aug. 3, 7 p.m., $40-$50.
Sawyer Fredericks: Sun., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$30.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Famous Dex: Wed., June 20, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
Kurt Travis: With Makari, Wed., June 13, 7 p.m., $13-$15.


Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

