CHVRCHES, Simple Minds and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

CHVRCHES will play the Ogden Theatre in August.

CHVRCHES headlines the Ogden Theatre on Monday, August 6, in support of Love Is Dead, which drops on May 25. Tickets, $36 to $38, go on sale Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m.

Simple Minds stops at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, October 18, as part of the band's Walk Between Worlds tour. The show will include two full sets that span the outfit's forty-year career; tickets, $39.50 to $69.50, go on sale Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m.

Other shows we announced this week include Fleetwood Mac, Janelle Monae, A Perfect Circle and Deep Purple and Judas Priest.