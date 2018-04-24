 


A Perfect Circle will perform at Red Rocks in October.
A Perfect Circle

A Perfect Circle Promises a Perfect Denver Night

Kyle Harris | April 24, 2018 | 10:28am
Rock supergroup A Perfect Circle just released its first album in fourteen years, Eat the Elephant, and today announced a performance at Red Rocks.

The current lineup includes Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) will stand in for Iha at Red Rocks.

Watch the extraordinarily creepy video for the song "TalkTalk," from the new album.

The concert will take place October 22 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 27, through AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

