A Perfect Circle Promises a Perfect Denver Night

Rock supergroup A Perfect Circle just released its first album in fourteen years, Eat the Elephant, and today announced a performance at Red Rocks.
The current lineup includes Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) will stand in for Iha at Red Rocks.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Watch the extraordinarily creepy video for the song "TalkTalk," from the new album.
The concert will take place October 22 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 27, through AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!