A Perfect Circle Promises a Perfect Denver Night

A Perfect Circle will perform at Red Rocks in October.

Rock supergroup A Perfect Circle just released its first album in fourteen years, Eat the Elephant, and today announced a performance at Red Rocks.

The current lineup includes Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) will stand in for Iha at Red Rocks.

Watch the extraordinarily creepy video for the song "TalkTalk," from the new album.