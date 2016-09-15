menu

OMG, Shawn Mendes Is Coming to Denver, and All New Concert Announcements

Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 5:36 a.m.
By Westword Music
Empire of the Sun headlines Channel 93.3'S Not So Silent Night.
Empire of the Sun headlines Channel 93.3'S Not So Silent Night.
Brandon Marshall
Shawn Mendes, who's set to release his new album, Illuminate, on September 23, will be at the Pepsi Center on Monday, July 17; tickets go on sale Saturday, September 17, at 10 a.m. 

Channel 93.3'S Not So Silent Night 2016, featuring Empire of the Sun, Kaleo, the Strumbellas, JR JR and 888, is at the 1STBANK Center on Friday, December 2; tickets ($35-$46) go on sale on Saturday, September 17, at 10 a.m. 

The Beach Boys headline the Paramount Theatre on Friday, December 30; tickets ($49.50-$69.50) go on sale on Friday, September 16, at 10 a.m. 

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

THE BLACK SHEEP

Consider the Source: With the Caveat, Fri., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
I See Stars: Thu., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Reel Big Fish: Thu., Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m., $23-$25.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Angel Olsen: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Dragonette: With Gibbz, Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Lydia: Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $17.
Prayers: Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

Josh Garrels: Tue., Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Miguel: Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $39.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Bass Control: Ft. 12th Planet and Megalodon with Jantsen, Lordswanx3 and Detrace, Sat., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $20-$35.
Felly: Feat. Gyyps, Wed., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
VibeSquaD (farewell show): With Andreilien and GodLazer, Fri., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

CHAUTAUQUA COMMUNITY HOUSE
Andy Goessling: Thu., Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m., $17/$20.
California Guitar Trio: Sun., April 30, 7:30 p.m., $21/$24.

1STBANK CENTER

Channel 93.3'S Not So Silent Night 2016: Empire of the Sun: With Kaleo, The Strumbellas, JR JR, 888, Fri., Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m., $35-$46.

FOX THEATRE

Cash'd Out: Wed., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $5.
Gryffin: Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Signal Path & Trad: Ft. Chris Pandolfi of the Infamous Stringdusters, Wed., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Lola Black's XXXmas: Fri., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $10.
Nicolas Jaar Live: Sat., Nov. 5, 9 p.m., $30/$40.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Dustbowl Revival: Wed., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $12.
The Wild Reeds: Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $10.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Crushed Out: Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $8.
The Moth & the Flame: Wed., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $12.
Ricky Eat Acid: Tue., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Against the Current: With CRUISR, Beach Weather, Sun., Dec. 11, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour: With the Shelters, Night Riots, Tue., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Dissonance in Design: With So This Is Suffering, Skyburial, By the Thousands, Doomsday for the Destroyer, Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
For the Love of Locals 11: With Water Aerobics, Kalish, Opposite the Sun, Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $5.
He Is We: Wed., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Kiiara: With Cruel Youth, Lil Aaron, Sat., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Saints of Never After: With Say the Word, Enemy In I, Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $10.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Kimi Most: With Justin Berndt, Tyler Paul Glasgow, Thu., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $10.

OGDEN THEATRE

Ja Rule and Ashanti: Sun., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $38.50.
Young the Giant: With Ra Ra Riot, Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m.; Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $25/$30.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

The Beach Boys: Fri., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50.

PEPSI CENTER

Shawn Mendes: Mon., July 17, 7 p.m.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve”, Sat., Nov. 19, 3 & 8 p.m.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

The Amity Affliction: With Being as an Ocean, Hundredth, Trophy Eyes, Deadships, Tue., Oct. 11, 6 p.m., $17.50-$20.
The Midnight Club: With Compass and Cavern, Silver and Gold, Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

