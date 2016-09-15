OMG, Shawn Mendes Is Coming to Denver, and All New Concert Announcements
|
Empire of the Sun headlines Channel 93.3'S Not So Silent Night.
Brandon Marshall
Shawn Mendes, who's set to release his new album, Illuminate, on September 23, will be at the Pepsi Center on Monday, July 17; tickets go on sale Saturday, September 17, at 10 a.m.
Channel 93.3'S Not So Silent Night 2016, featuring Empire of the Sun, Kaleo, the Strumbellas, JR JR and 888, is at the 1STBANK Center on Friday, December 2; tickets ($35-$46) go on sale on Saturday, September 17, at 10 a.m.
The Beach Boys headline the Paramount Theatre on Friday, December 30; tickets ($49.50-$69.50) go on sale on Friday, September 16, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Consider the Source: With the Caveat, Fri., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
I See Stars: Thu., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Reel Big Fish: Thu., Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m., $23-$25.
Angel Olsen: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Dragonette: With Gibbz, Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Lydia: Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $17.
Prayers: Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Josh Garrels: Tue., Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Miguel: Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $39.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Bass Control: Ft. 12th Planet and Megalodon with Jantsen, Lordswanx3 and Detrace, Sat., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $20-$35.
Felly: Feat. Gyyps, Wed., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
VibeSquaD (farewell show): With Andreilien and GodLazer, Fri., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
CHAUTAUQUA COMMUNITY HOUSE
Andy Goessling: Thu., Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m., $17/$20.
California Guitar Trio: Sun., April 30, 7:30 p.m., $21/$24.
Channel 93.3'S Not So Silent Night 2016: Empire of the Sun: With Kaleo, The Strumbellas, JR JR, 888, Fri., Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m., $35-$46.
Cash'd Out: Wed., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $5.
Gryffin: Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Signal Path & Trad: Ft. Chris Pandolfi of the Infamous Stringdusters, Wed., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Lola Black's XXXmas: Fri., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $10.
Nicolas Jaar Live: Sat., Nov. 5, 9 p.m., $30/$40.
The Dustbowl Revival: Wed., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $12.
The Wild Reeds: Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $10.
Crushed Out: Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $8.
The Moth & the Flame: Wed., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $12.
Ricky Eat Acid: Tue., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $12.
Against the Current: With CRUISR, Beach Weather, Sun., Dec. 11, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour: With the Shelters, Night Riots, Tue., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Dissonance in Design: With So This Is Suffering, Skyburial, By the Thousands, Doomsday for the Destroyer, Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
For the Love of Locals 11: With Water Aerobics, Kalish, Opposite the Sun, Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $5.
He Is We: Wed., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Kiiara: With Cruel Youth, Lil Aaron, Sat., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Saints of Never After: With Say the Word, Enemy In I, Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $10.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Kimi Most: With Justin Berndt, Tyler Paul Glasgow, Thu., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $10.
Ja Rule and Ashanti: Sun., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $38.50.
Young the Giant: With Ra Ra Riot, Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m.; Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $25/$30.
The Beach Boys: Fri., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50.
Shawn Mendes: Mon., July 17, 7 p.m.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve”, Sat., Nov. 19, 3 & 8 p.m.
The Amity Affliction: With Being as an Ocean, Hundredth, Trophy Eyes, Deadships, Tue., Oct. 11, 6 p.m., $17.50-$20.
The Midnight Club: With Compass and Cavern, Silver and Gold, Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Locations
2009 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205
3317 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Cash'd Out
TicketsThu., Sep. 15, 8:00pm
-
My Favorite Bands
TicketsFri., Sep. 16, 8:00pm
-
Silver & Gold Smoke Music Video Shoot
TicketsSat., Sep. 17, 8:00pm
-
The Bird Dogs Present The Everly Brothers Experience
TicketsThu., Sep. 15, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!