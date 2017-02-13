99 Denver Hit-and-Runs in Six Days: See Where They Happened

Additional images below. Thinkstock file photo

The media in Denver tends to cover hit-and-run accidents of the most tragic sort, such as the 2011 crash that killed Rockstar Lounge valet Jose Medina. For that reason, the public has little idea just how common it is for one of the parties involved in a collision to split the scene without facing the consequences.

How many hit-and-runs are there in Denver? We analyzed Denver Police Department traffic-accident data for the first six days of February, and by our count, a staggering 99 hit-and-runs took place over that span, including 22 of them on a single day.

Moreover, data suggests that these numbers are unremarkable, not extraordinary. And while a lot of the accidents are concentrated in downtown, no Denver roadways, be they major arterials or seemingly sleepy neighborhood streets, are immune from the problem. Bet some of the hit-and-runs happened near where you live.

According to a DPD spokesperson, the types of hit-and-runs vary widely. Some of them take place when multiple cars are driving and a smash-up takes place, potentially causing injuries or worse. Others are variations on property crimes, in which a driver hits a parked car and then vanishes without leaving a note or any kind of contact information taking responsibility for the damage.

Continue to see details about all 99 hit-and-runs from February 1-6, drawn from Denver police documents and listed in chronological order from the time they were reported. (Many of the incident times are estimates, especially in overnight hit-and-runs with no witnesses.) See them below.

The 100 block of South Bannock Street. Google Maps

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

14 HIT-AND-RUNS

02-01 07:02:00

100 BLOCK S BANNOCK ST

02-01 11:23:00

7201 E 36TH AVE

02-01 13:24:00

I70 HWYWB / N PECOS ST

02-01 17:19:00

1500 BLOCK MARKET ST

02-01 18:16:00

N DECATUR ST / W 10TH AVE

02-01 19:11:00

5000 BLOCK S WADSWORTH WAY

02-01 19:54:00

1900 BLOCK PARK AVEW

02-01 20:20:00

3050 W 49TH AVE

02-01 20:35:00

W 40TH AVE / N KING ST

02-01 21:13:00

I70 HWYWB / N WASHINGTON ST

02-01 21:58:00

1400 BLOCK N LOGAN ST

02-01 23:17:00

W TENNESSEE AVE / S TENNYSON ST

02-01 23:30:00

S LOWELL BLVD / W AMHERST AVE

02-01 23:45:00

S PATTON CT / W WALSH PL

The Washington exit on Interstate 70. Google Maps

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

22 HIT-AND-RUNS

02-02 00:34:00

I70WB RAMP / N WASHINGTON ST

02-02 00:39:00

4900 BLOCK N BRIGHTON BLVD

02-02 01:17:00

20TH ST / I25 HWYNB

02-02 05:53:00

I70 HWYWB / N NORTHFIELD QUEBEC ST

02-02 07:03:00

N QUEBEC ST / E 53RD PL

02-02 07:48:00

2500 BLOCK E BRUCE RANDOLPH AVE

02-02 08:36:00

N SYRACUSE ST / E 16TH AVE

02-02 08:46:00

2200 BLOCK E BRUCE RANDOLPH AVE

02-02 08:47:00

2500 BLK N CENTRAL PARK BLVD

02-02 08:59:00

E 23RD AVE / DENVER ZOO RD

02-02 09:10:00

6800 BLOCK E 13TH AVE

02-02 10:20:00

2300 BLOCK CHAMPA ST

02-02 10:27:00

1800 BLOCK BASSETT ST

02-02 12:09:00

3200 BLOCK N CLAY ST

02-02 12:49:00

3700 BLK E COLFAX AVE

02-02 16:26:00

2700 BLOCK W 39TH AVE

02-02 17:10:00

W 4TH AVE / N QUITMAN ST

02-02 17:26:00

900 BLK S CLAY ST

02-02 17:49:00

N BRYANT ST / W 35TH AVE

02-02 18:10:00

1600 BLOCK N GROVE ST

02-02 19:54:00

E COLFAX AVE / N ESPLANADE PKWY

02-02 20:26:00

2530 S COLORADO BLVD

The 1100 block of North Mariposa Street. Google Maps

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

18 HIT-AND-RUNS

02-03 00:21:00

1100 BLOCK N MARIPOSA ST

02-03 20:20:00

I70 HWYEB / I225 HWYSB

02-03 08:14:00

16TH ST / WEWATTA ST

02-03 08:18:00

3600 BLOCK N PONTIAC ST

02-03 09:14:00

3900 BLOCK N ONEIDA ST

02-03 09:56:00

1100 BLOCK E ALAMEDA AVE

02-03 13:00:00

S SHERIDAN BLVD / W DARTMOUTH AVE

02-03 13:01:00

W 8TH AVE / N KALAMATH ST

02-03 14:56:00

S FEDERAL BLVD / W JEWELL AVE

02-03 17:06:00

N COLORADO BLVD / E 8TH AVE

02-03 17:35:00

E 11TH AVE / N COLUMBINE ST

02-03 17:47:00

200 N BROADWAY ST

02-03 17:54:00

700 BLK N COLORADO BLVD

02-03 19:16:00

2400 BLOCK S COLORADO BLVD

02-03 21:40:00

E MLK BLVD / N YORK ST

02-03 22:46:00

2700 BLOCK W CEDAR AVE

02-03 22:49:00

W 3RD AVE / N FEDERAL BLVD

02-03 23:02:00

AURARIA PKWY / 12TH ST

