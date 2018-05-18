 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The A Line continues to employ crossing guards because of a history of gate malfunctions.
The A Line continues to employ crossing guards because of a history of gate malfunctions.
Jeffrey Beall at Flickr

How Reliable Is the A Line? Here Are Its Performance Stats for Year Two

Chris Walker | May 18, 2018 | 5:34am
AA

Much ink has been spilled over problems plaguing the Regional Transportation District's A Line — the Train to the Plane — since it opened in April 2016.

There have been crossing-gate malfunctions and delays, and on April 20 of this year, trains lost power between the DIA and 61st/Peña stations, stranding some passengers without food, water or bathrooms for more than three hours. At an RTD board of directors meeting on May 15, RTD District Director Chuck Sisk called the incident “unacceptable” and told the private contractor that runs the A Line, Denver Transit Partners, "This cannot happen again.”

Related Stories

So how often is the A Line delayed?

From April through December 2016, A Line trains were 87 percent reliable. That number jumped to 90.4 percent from January to April 2017.

During its second year of operation, from May 1, 2017, through April 30, 2018, the on-time performance percentage of the A Line was 96.2 percent.

That's with more passengers, too: RTD reported an 86 percent jump in ridership during the first three months of 2018 (1.56 million passengers) compared to the first three months of 2017 (876,000 passengers).

So there you have it. Despite complaints and occasional incidents, the reliability of the A Line has increased considerably. Assuming that number holds steady, there's a less than 4 percent chance that trains going to or from the airport will be delayed.

Still, riders should always build in extra time when going to the airport — just in case.

 
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >