How Reliable Is the A Line? Here Are Its Performance Stats for Year Two

The A Line continues to employ crossing guards because of a history of gate malfunctions.

Much ink has been spilled over problems plaguing the Regional Transportation District's A Line — the Train to the Plane — since it opened in April 2016.

There have been crossing-gate malfunctions and delays, and on April 20 of this year, trains lost power between the DIA and 61st/Peña stations, stranding some passengers without food, water or bathrooms for more than three hours. At an RTD board of directors meeting on May 15, RTD District Director Chuck Sisk called the incident “unacceptable” and told the private contractor that runs the A Line, Denver Transit Partners, "This cannot happen again.”

So how often is the A Line delayed?