CDOT Wants You to Skate to Work During the I-70 Expansion Project?

The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with a nonprofit focused on traffic mitigation on ways to lessen single-occupancy commuter traffic during the Interstate 70 expansion project in northeast Denver.

Among the Northeast Transportation Connection's "core strategies" for reducing traffic are pushing public transportation, carpooling and "active transportation," as well as such alternatives as running and...skating, according to its website.

"Maybe that would work in Stapleton," jokes Rebecca White, CDOT's Central 70 project deputy. But pushing for any sort of non-vehicular commuting — much less skating — in northeast Denver, which hardly has adequate sidewalk infrastructure, would be a stretch.