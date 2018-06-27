Colorado Primary Election Results for Every Race

There wasn't a lot of suspense in the June 26 Colorado primary, especially when it came to the highest-profile race, for the state's governor. Despite a crowded field of both Democratic and Republican aspirants, the favorites in each category, Representative Jared Polis and Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton, cruised to easy and early victories. But some of the other contests were closer. We've got updated results for every single one.
The closest things to nail-biters among the state offices up for vote yesterday involved the Republican contest for a state treasurer nominee and the face-off for the right to represent the Democrats as their candidate for state attorney general.
According to results updated by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office at 4:01 a.m., Brian Watson led the Republican treasurer race with 37.98 percent of the vote compared to Justin Everett's 36.96 percent, with 94 percent of ballots counted.
In the Democratic AG race, Phil Weiser had 50.78 percent to Joe Salazar's 49.22 percent, also with 94 percent of the results.
None of the congressional candidates were truly tested, though Doug Lamborn did have to best four challengers, including former U.S. Senate candidate Darryl Glenn, in order to move forward in the process following a controversy over petitioning.
As for those up for state senate and representative seats, most ran unopposed, including the Republican nominee for Senate District 34, Alexander "Skinny" Winkler. But with a name like that, he was already a winner.
Continue for the updated results in every race for both parties as of 4 a.m.
STATE OFFICES
Governor — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 94 percent
Cary Kennedy — 24.74 percent — 144,925 votes
Jared Polis — 44.66 percent — 261,632 votes
Mike Johnston — 23.32 percent — 136,625
Donna Lynne — 7.28 percent — 42,651 votes
Total votes: 585,833
Governor — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 94 percent
Walker Stapleton — 47.90 percent — 229,573 votes
Greg Lopez — 13.06 percent — 62,591 votes
Doug Robinson — 8.89 percent — 42,630 votes
Victor Mitchell — 30.14 percent — 144,468 votes
Total votes: 479,262
Secretary of State — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 94 percent
Jena Griswold — 100.00 percent — 470,438
Total votes: 470,438
Secretary of State — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 94 percent
Wayne Williams — 100.00 percent — 396,280 votes
Total votes: 396,280
State Treasurer — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 94 percent
Dave Young — 68.17 — 338,139 votes
Bernard Douthit — 31.83 percent — 157,916 votes
Total votes: 496,055
State Treasurer — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 94 percent
Justin Everett — 36.96 percent — 159,423 votes
Polly Lawrence — 25.06 percent — 108,107 votes
Brian Watson — 37.98 percent — 163,862 votes
Total votes: 431,392
Attorney General — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 94 percent
Phil Weiser — 50.78 percent — 279,482 votes
Joe Salazar — 49.22 percent — 270,860 votes
Total votes: 550,342
Attorney General — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 94 percent
George Brauchler — 100.00 percent — 399,954 votes
Total votes: 399,954
State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 2 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 90 percent
Angelika Schroeder — 100.00 percent — 92,637 votes
Total votes: 92,637
State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 2 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 90 percent
Johnny Barrett — 100.00 percent — 50,111 votes
Total votes: 50,111
State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 4 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 91 percent
Tim Krug — 100.000 percent — 46,635 votes
Total votes: 46,635
State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 4 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 91 percent
Debora L. Scheffel — 100.00 percent — 75,645 votes
Total votes: 75,645
Regent of the University of Colorado — At Large — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 94 percent
Lesley Smith — 100.00 percent — 459,957
Total votes: 459,957
Regent of the University of Colorado — At Large — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 94 percent
Ken Montera — 100.00 percent — 386,215 votes
Total votes: 386,215
Regent of the University of Colorado — Congressional District 3 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 97 percent
Alvin Rivera — 100.00 percent — 53,053 votes
Total votes: 53,053
Regent of the University of Colorado — Congressional District 3 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 97 percent
Glen H. Gallegos — 100.00 percent — 54,629 votes
Total votes: 54,629
Regent of the University of Colorado — Congressional District 5 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 80 percent
Tony Wolusky — 100.00 percent — 43,730 votes
Total votes: 43,730
Regent of the University of Colorado — Congressional District 5 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 80 percent
Chance Hill — 100.00 percent — 82,306 votes
Total votes: 82,306
District Attorney - 20th Judicial District — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Mike Foote — 39.92 percent — 21,028 votes
Michael Dougherty — 60.08 percent — 31,650 votes
Total votes: 52,678
U.S. CONGRESS
Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 1 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Diana DeGette — 70.94 percent — 74,788 votes
Saira Rao — 29.06 percent — 30,631 votes
Total votes: 105,419
Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 1 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Charles Casper Stockham — 100.00 percent — 26,735 votes
Total votes: 26,735
Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 2 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 90 percent
Joe Neguse — 66.00 percent — 73,120 votes
Mark Williams — 34.00 percent — 37,670 votes
Total votes: 110,790
Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 2 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 90 percent
Peter Yu — 100.00 percent — 44,089 votes
Total votes: 44,089
Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 3 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 97 percent
Diane Mitsch Bush — 64.06 percent — 41,660 votes
Karl Hanlon — 27.74 percent — 18,042 votes
Arn Menconi — 8.20 percent — 5,333 votes
Total votes: 65,035
Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 3 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 97 percent
Scott R. Tipton — 100.00 percent — 60,252 votes
Total votes: 60,252
Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 4 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 91 percent
Chase Kohne — 35.34 percent — 19,170 votes
Karen McCormick — 64.66 percent — 35,068 votes
Total votes: 54,238
Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 4 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 91 percent
Ken Buck — 100.00 percent — 82,579 votes
Total votes: 82,579
Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 5 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 80 percent
Stephany Rose Spaulding — 100.00 — 43,072 votes
Total votes: 43,072
Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 5 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 80 percent
Owen Hill — 18.00 percent — 18,305 votes
Bill Rhea — 5.76 percent — 5,855 votes
Doug Lamborn — 52.55 percent — 53,447 votes
Tyler Stevens — 3.41 percent — 3,473 votes
Darryl Glenn — 20.28 percent — 20,626 votes
Total votes: 101,706
Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 6 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Jason Crow — 66.05 percent — 49,101 votes
Levi Tillemann — 33.95 percent — 25,237 votes
Total votes: 74,338
Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 6 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Mike Coffman — 100.00 percent — 56,132 votes
Total votes: 56,132
STATE SENATE
State Senator — District 1 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 91 percent
Debra Gustafson — 100.00 percent — 5,359 votes
Total votes: 5,359
State Senator — District 1 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 91 percent
Jerry Sonnenberg — 100.00 percent — 23,454 votes
Total votes: 23,454
State Senator — District 2 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 80 percent
Beth Harz — 74.04 percent — 6,605 votes
Dennis Obduskey — 25.96 percent — 2,316 votes
Total votes: 8,921
State Senator — District 2 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 80 percent
Dennis Hisey — 58.02 percent — 12,570 votes
Stephanie Luck — 41.98 percent — 9,096 votes
Total votes: 21,666
State Senator — District 3 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Leroy M. Garcia — 100.00 percent — 13,419 votes
Total votes: 13,419
State Senator — District 5 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Kerry Donovan — 100.00 percent — 13,553 votes
Total votes: 13,553
State Senator — District 5 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Olen Lund — 100.00 percent — 9,710 votes
Total votes: 9,710
State Senator — District 6 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 88 percent
Guinn Unger Jr. — 100.00 percent — 9,664 votes
Total votes: 9,664
State Senator — District 6 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 88 percent
Don Coram — 100.00 percent — 9,509 votes
Total votes: 9,509
State Senator — District 7 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Chris Kennedy — 100.00 percent — 8,836 votes
Total votes: 8,836
State Senator — District 7 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Ray Scott — 63.97 percent — 14,118 votes
Dan Thurlow — 36.03 percent — 7,950 votes
Total votes: 22,068
State Senator — District 9 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Gil Armendariz — 100.00 percent — 9,192 votes
Total votes: 9,192
State Senator — District 9 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Paul Lundeen — 100.00 percent — 25,246 votes
Total votes: 25,246
State Senator — District 11 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Pete Lee — 100.00 percent — 9,768 votes
Total votes: 9,768
State Senator — District 11 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Pat McIntire — 100.00 percent — 7,286 votes
Total votes: 7,286
State Senator — District 13 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Phil Kelley — 100.00 percent — 7,470 votes
Total votes: 7,470
State Senator — District 13 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
John Cooke — 100.00 percent — 10,498 votes
Total votes: 10,498
State Senator — District 15 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Rebecca Cranston — 100.00 percent — 14,570 votes
Total votes: 14,570
State Senator — District 15 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Rob Woodward — 100.00 percent — 15,878 votes
Total votes: 15,878
State Senator — District 16 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 75 percent
Tammy Story — 100.00 percent — 17,327 votes
Total votes: 17,327
State Senator — District 16 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 75 percent
Tim Neville — 100.00 percent — 12,506 votes
Total votes: 12,506
State Senator — District 20 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Jessie Danielson — 100.00 percent — 19,354 votes
Total votes: 19,354
State Senator — District 20 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Christine Jensen — 100.00 percent — 13,600 votes
Total votes: 13,600
State Senator — District 22 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Brittany Pettersen — 100.00 percent — 15,700 votes
Total votes: 15,700
State Senator — District 22 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Tony Sanchez — 100.00 percent — 11,247 votes
Total votes: 11,247
State Senator — District 24 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Faith Winter — 100.00 percent — 14,137 votes
Total votes: 14,137
State Senator — District 24 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Beth Martinez Humenik — 100.00 percent — 9,321 votes
Total votes: 9,321
State Senator — District 30 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Julia Varnell-Sarjeant — 100.00 percent — 11,500 votes
Total votes: 11,500
State Senator — District 30 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Chris Holbert — 100.00 percent — 14,993 votes
Total votes: 14,993
State Senator — District 32 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Robert Rodriguez — 38.67 percent — 7,990 votes
Zach Neumann — 34.53 percent — 7,133 votes
Hazel Gibson — 26.80 percent — 5,537 votes
Total votes: 20,660
State Senator — District 32 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Mark Calonder — 100.00 percent — 4,697 votes
Total votes: 4,697
State Senator — District 34 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Julie Gonzales — 63.60 percent — 11,003 votes
Alan Kennedy-Shaffer — 16.62 percent — 2,875 votes
Milo Schwab — 19.78 percent — 3,423 votes
Total votes: 17,301
State Senator — District 34 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Gordon Alley — 100.00 percent — 2,298 votes
Total votes: 2,298
STATE HOUSE
State Representative — District 1 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Susan Lontine — 100.00 percent — 5,822 votes
Total votes: 5,822
State Representative — District 1 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Alysia Padilla — 100.00 percent — 2,634 votes
Total votes: 2,634
State Representative — District 2 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Alec Garnett — 100.00 percent — 12,013 votes
Total votes: 12,013
State Representative — District 3 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Jeff Bridges — 100.00 percent — 8,430 votes
Total votes: 8,430
State Representative — District 3 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Toren Mushovic — 100.00 percent — 5,538 votes
Total votes: 5,538
State Representative — District 4 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Amy W. Beatie — 32.63 percent — 3,233 votes
Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez — 58.37 percent — 5,784 votes
Ed Britt — 9.00 percent — 892 votes
Total votes: 9,909
State Representative — District 4 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Robert ''Dave'' John — 100.00 percent — 1,280 votes
Total votes: 1,280
State Representative — District 5 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Alex Valdez — 42.66 percent — 3,507 votes
Meghan Nutting — 28.42 percent — 2,336 votes
Joel Judd — 17.31 percent — 1,423 votes
Nicky Yollick — 11.61 percent — 954 votes
Total votes: 8,220
State Representative — District 5 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Katherine E. Whitney — 100.00 percent — 1,154 votes
Total votes: 1,154
State Representative — District 6 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Chris Hansen — 100.00 percent — 12,791 votes
Total votes: 12,791
State Representative — District 7 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
James Rashad Coleman — 100.00 percent — 8,059 votes
Total votes: 8,059
State Representative — District 7 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Jay Frank Kucera — 100.00 percent — 1,130 votes
Total votes: 1,130
State Representative — District 8 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Leslie Herod — 100.00 percent — 14,297 votes
Total votes: 14,297
State Representative — District 9 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Ashley Wheeland — 45.71 percent — 4,931 votes
Emily Sirota — 54.29 percent — 5,856 votes
Total votes: 10,787
State Representative — District 9 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Angel Christine Saunders — 30.07 percent — 1,079 votes
Bob Lane — 69.93 percent — 2,509 votes
Total votes: 3,588
State Representative — District 10 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Edie Hooton — 100.00 percent — 11,825 votes
Total votes: 11,825
State Representative — District 10 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Murl S. Hendrickson IV — 100.00 percent — 1,289 votes
Total votes: 1,289
State Representative — District 11 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Jonathan Singer — 100.00 percent — 9,600 votes
Total votes: 9,600
State Representative — District 11 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Brian O. Donahue — 100.00 percent — 4,219 votes
Total votes: 4,219
State Representative — District 12 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Sonya Jaquez Lewis — 100.00 percent — 11,739 votes
Total votes: 11,739
State Representative — District 12 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
David Reid Ross — 100.00 percent — 3,468 votes
Total votes: 3,468
State Representative — District 13 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 80 percent
K.C. Becker — 100.00 percent — 11,129 votes
Total votes: 11,129
State Representative — District 13 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 80 percent
Kevin Sipple — 100.00 percent — 3,465 votes
Total votes: 3,465
State Representative — District 14 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Paul J. Haddick — 100.00 percent — 4,059 votes
Total votes: 4,059
State Representative — District 14 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Shane Sandridge — 61.60 percent — 7,573 votes
Kanda Calef — 38.40 percent — 4,721 votes
Total votes: 12,294
State Representative — District 15 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Brenda Krause — 100.00 percent — 3,610 votes
Total votes: 3,610
State Representative — District 15 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Dave Williams — 100.00 percent — 7,708 votes
Total votes: 7,708
State Representative — District 16 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Andrew Smith — 100.00 percent — 4,379 votes
Total votes: 4,379
State Representative — District 16 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Larry G. Liston — 100.00 percent — 8,050 votes
Total votes: 8,050
State Representative — District 17 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Thomas ''Tony'' Exum Sr. — 100.00 percent — 3,387 votes
Total votes: 3,387
State Representative — District 17 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Kit Roupe — 100.00 percent — 3,430 votes
Total votes: 3,430
State Representative — District 18 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Marc A. Snyder — 54.89 percent — 4,887 votes
Terry Martinez — 45.11 percent — 4,016 votes
Total votes: 8,903
State Representative — District 18 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Jillian Likness — 100.00 percent — 5,713 votes
Total votes: 5,713
State Representative — District 19 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Asia M. Zanders — 100.00 percent — 4,044 votes
Total votes: 4,044
State Representative — District 19 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Tim Geitner — 100.00 percent — 15,335 votes
Total votes: 15,335
State Representative — District 20 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Kent Edward Jarnig — 100.00 percent — 5,163 votes
Total votes: 5,163
State Representative — District 20 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Terri Carver — 100.00 percent — 9,862 votes
Total votes: 9,862
State Representative — District 21 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Liz Rosenbaum — 100.00 percent — 2,868 votes
Total votes: 2,868
State Representative — District 21 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Lois Landgraf — 65.47 percent — 3,851 votes
Raymond Garcia — 34.53 percent — 2,031 votes
Total votes: 5,882
State Representative — District 22 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Todd Kastetter — 100.00 percent — 7,296 votes
Total votes: 7,296
State Representative — District 22 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Frank Francone — 49.47 percent — 4,850 votes
Colin Larson — 50.53 percent — 4,954 votes
Total votes: 9,804
State Representative — District 23 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Chris Kennedy — 100.00 percent — 9,333 votes
Total votes: 9,333
State Representative — District 23 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Joan Poston — 100.00 percent — 5,416 votes
Total votes: 5,416
State Representative — District 24 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Kris Teegardin — 45.47 percent — 5,422 votes
Monica Duran — 54.53 percent — 6,502 votes
Total votes: 11,924
State Representative — District 24 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Arthur Erwin — 100.00 percent — 5,598 votes
Total votes: 5,598
State Representative — District 25 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Lisa A. Cutter — 100.00 percent — 9,459 votes
Total votes: 9,459
State Representative — District 25 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Tim Leonard — 100.00 percent — 7,769 votes
Total votes: 7,769
State Representative — District 26 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Dylan Roberts — 100.00 percent — 6,453
Total votes: 6,453
State Representative — District 26 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Nicki Mills — 100.00 percent — 3,278
Total votes: 3,278
State Representative — District 27 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Brianna Titone — 100.00 percent — 9,705 votes
Total votes: 9,705
State Representative — District 27 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Lang Sias — 100.00 percent — 8,465 votes
Total votes: 8,465
State Representative — District 28 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Shakti — 33.86 percent — 3,414 votes
Kerry Tipper — 66.14 percent — 6,670
Total votes: 10,084
State Representative — District 28 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Kristina Joy Alley — 100.00 percent — 5,131 votes
Total votes: 5,131
State Representative — District 29 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Tracy Kraft-Tharp — 100.00 percent — 7,843 votes
Total votes: 7,843
State Representative — District 29 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Grady Nouis — 100.00 percent — 4,962 votes
Total votes: 4,962
State Representative — District 30 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Dafna Michaelson Jenet — 100.00 percent — 4,944 votes
Total votes: 4,944
State Representative — District 30 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Susan Kochevar — 100.00 percent — 3,293 votes
Total votes: 3,293
State Representative — District 31 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Yadira Caraveo — 100.00 percent — 5,982 votes
Total votes: 5,982
State Representative — District 31 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Rico Figueroa — 100.00 percent — 3,809 votes
Total votes: 3,809
State Representative — District 32 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Adrienne Benavidez — 100.00 percent — 4,920 votes
Total votes: 4,920
State Representative — District 32 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Kim Bishop — 100.00 percent — 2,018 votes
Total votes: 2,018
State Representative — District 33 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 50 percent
Matt Gray — 100.00 percent — 11,354 votes
Total votes: 11,354
State Representative — District 33 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 50 percent
Eric Rutherford — 100.00 percent — 6,092 votes
Total votes: 6,092
State Representative — District 34 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Kyle Mullica — 54.54 percent — 3,571 votes
Jacque Phillips — 45.46 percent — 2,977 votes
Total votes: 6,548
State Representative — District 34 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Alexander 'Skinny' Winkler — 100.00 percent — 3,352 votes
Total votes: 3,352
State Representative — District 35 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Shannon Bird — 100.00 percent — 7,950 votes
Total votes: 7,950
State Representative — District 35 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Bruce Baker — 100.00 percent — 4,550 votes
Total votes: 4,550
State Representative — District 36 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Mike Weissman — 100.00 percent — 6,200 votes
Total votes: 6,200
State Representative — District 36 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Richard J. Bowman — 100.00 percent — 4,090 votes
Total votes: 4,090
State Representative — District 37 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Tom Sullivan — 100.00 percent — 7,565 votes
Total votes: 7,565
State Representative — District 37 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Cole Wist — 100.00 percent — 6,691 votes
Total votes: 6,691
State Representative — District 38 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Chris Kolker — 100.00 percent — 10,045 votes
Total votes: 10,045
State Representative — District 38 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Susan Beckman — 100.00 percent — 9,516 votes
Total votes: 9,516
State Representative — District 39 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Kamala Vanderkolk — 100.00 percent — 5,412 votes
Total votes: 5,412
State Representative — District 39 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Mark Baisley — 100.00 percent — 9,912 votes
Total votes: 9,912
State Representative — District 40 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Janet Buckner — 100.00 percent — 6,981 votes
Total votes: 6,981
State Representative — District 40 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Richard Allen Bassett — 100.00 percent — 4,626 votes
Total votes: 4,626
State Representative — District 41 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Jovan Melton — 100.00 percent — 8,018 votes
Total votes: 8,018
State Representative — District 41 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Dahlia Jean Weinstein — 100.00 percent — 4,303 votes
Total votes: 4,303
State Representative — District 42 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Dominique Jackson — 100.00 percent — 4,938 votes
Total votes: 4,938
State Representative — District 42 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Mike Donald — 100.00 percent — 2,032 votes
Total votes: 2,032
State Representative — District 43 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Barrett Rothe — 100.00 percent — 6,519 votes
Total votes: 6,519
State Representative — District 43 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Kevin Van Winkle — 100.00 percent — 6,483 votes
Total votes: 6,483
State Representative — District 44 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Simone Aiken — 100.00 percent — 5,575 votes
Total votes: 5,575
State Representative — District 44 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Kim Ransom — 100.00 percent — 6,964 votes
Total votes: 6,964
State Representative — District 45 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Danielle Kombo — 63.74 percent — 4,048 votes
Michael Hupp — 36.26 percent — 2,303 votes
Total votes: 6,351
State Representative — District 45 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Patrick Neville — 100.00 percent — 8,345 votes
Total votes: 8,345
State Representative — District 46 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Daneya Esgar — 100.00 percent — 8,180 votes
Total votes: 8,180
State Representative — District 46 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Jonathan Ambler — 100.00 percent — 244 votes
Total votes: 244
State Representative — District 47 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Bri Buentello — 100.00 percent — 5,869 votes
Total votes: 5,869
State Representative — District 47 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Don Bendell — 56.42 percent — 4,038 votes
Judy Rydberg Reyher — 43.58 percent — 3,119 votes
Total votes: 7,157
State Representative — District 48 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Gbenga Ajiboye — 100.00 percent — 4,619 votes
Total votes: 4,619
State Representative — District 48 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Stephen Alan Humphrey — 100.00 percent — 8,872 votes
Total votes: 8,872
State Representative — District 49 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 50 percent
Conor Duffy — 100.00 percent — 8,400 votes
Total votes: 8,400
State Representative — District 49 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 50 percent
Perry L. Buck — 100.00 percent — 11,069 votes
Total votes: 11,069
State Representative — District 50 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Rochelle Galindo — 58.16 percent — 2,394 votes
Jim Riesberg — 41.84 percent — 1,722 votes
Total votes: 4,116
State Representative — District 50 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Michael A. Thuener — 100.00 percent — 3,225 votes
Total votes: 3,225
State Representative — District 51 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Joan Shaffer — 100.00 percent — 7,675 votes
Total votes: 7,675
State Representative — District 51 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Hugh McKean — 100.00 percent — 8,889 votes
Total votes: 8,889
State Representative — District 52 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Joann Ginal — 100.00 percent — 11,623 votes
Total votes: 11,623
State Representative — District 52 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Donna Walter — 100.00 percent — 5,463 votes
Total votes: 5,463
State Representative — District 53 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Jeni Arndt — 100.00 percent — 9,241 votes
Total votes: 9,241
State Representative — District 54 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Erin Shipp — 100.00 percent — 3,819 votes
Total votes: 3,819
State Representative — District 54 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Matt Soper — 100.00 percent — 9,153 votes
Total votes: 9,153
State Representative — District 55 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Tanya Travis — 100.00 percent — 5,355 votes
Total votes: 5,355
State Representative — District 55 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Janice Rich — 100.00 percent — 9,286 votes
Total votes: 9,286
State Representative — District 56 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Dave Rose — 100.00 percent — 6,484 votes
Total votes: 6,484
State Representative — District 56 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Phil Covarrubias — 37.99 percent — 3,436 votes
Rod Bockenfeld — 62.01 percent — 5,609 votes
Total votes: 9,045
State Representative — District 57 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Colin Wilhelm — 100.00 percent — 4,192 votes
Total votes: 4,192
State Representative — District 57 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Bob Rankin — 100.00 percent — 7,239 votes
Total votes: 7,239
State Representative — District 58 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 75 percent
Seth Cagin — 100.00 percent — 3,360 votes
Total votes: 3,360
State Representative — District 58 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 75 percent
Marc Catlin — 100.00 percent — 3,913 votes
Total votes: 3,913
State Representative — District 59 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Barbara McLachlan — 100.00 percent — 7,971 votes
Total votes: 7,971
State Representative — District 60 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Erin Kelley — 100.00 percent — 5,844 votes
Total votes: 5,844
State Representative — District 60 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
James D. ''Jim'' Wilson — 100.00 percent — 11,434 votes
Total votes: 11,434
State Representative — District 61 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Julie McCluskie — 100.00 percent — 8,093 votes
Total votes: 8,093
State Representative — District 61 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Mike Mason — 100.00 percent — 4,951 votes
Total votes: 4,951
State Representative — District 62 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Don Valdez — 100.00 percent — 8,154 votes
Total votes: 8,154
State Representative — District 63 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Brandon D. Bobian — 100.00 percent — 4,803 votes
Total votes: 4,803
State Representative — District 63 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: N/A
Lori A. Saine — 100.00 percent — 7,229 votes
Total votes: 7,229
State Representative — District 64 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Teri Nilson Baird — 100.00 percent — 4,216 votes
Total votes: 4,216
State Representative — District 64 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Kimmi Lewis — 100.00 percent — 12,270 votes
Total votes: 12,270
State Representative — District 65 — Democratic Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Bethleen McCall — 100.00 percent — 2,772 votes
Total votes: 2,772
State Representative — District 65 — Republican Party
Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Rod Pelton — 100.00 percent — 11,348 votes
Total votes: 11,348
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!