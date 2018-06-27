 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Representative Jared Polis and Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton will face off in the governor's race.
Representative Jared Polis and Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton will face off in the governor's race.
File photos

Colorado Primary Election Results for Every Race

Michael Roberts | June 27, 2018 | 6:53am
AA

There wasn't a lot of suspense in the June 26 Colorado primary, especially when it came to the highest-profile race, for the state's governor. Despite a crowded field of both Democratic and Republican aspirants, the favorites in each category, Representative Jared Polis and Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton, cruised to easy and early victories. But some of the other contests were closer. We've got updated results for every single one.

The closest things to nail-biters among the state offices up for vote yesterday involved the Republican contest for a state treasurer nominee and the face-off for the right to represent the Democrats as their candidate for state attorney general.

Related Stories

According to results updated by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office at 4:01 a.m., Brian Watson led the Republican treasurer race with 37.98 percent of the vote compared to Justin Everett's 36.96 percent, with 94 percent of ballots counted.

In the Democratic AG race, Phil Weiser had 50.78 percent to Joe Salazar's 49.22 percent, also with 94 percent of the results.

None of the congressional candidates were truly tested, though Doug Lamborn did have to best four challengers, including former U.S. Senate candidate Darryl Glenn, in order to move forward in the process following a controversy over petitioning.

As for those up for state senate and representative seats, most ran unopposed, including the Republican nominee for Senate District 34, Alexander "Skinny" Winkler. But with a name like that, he was already a winner.

Continue for the updated results in every race for both parties as of 4 a.m.

STATE OFFICES

Governor — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 94 percent

Cary Kennedy — 24.74 percent — 144,925 votes
Jared Polis — 44.66 percent — 261,632 votes
Mike Johnston — 23.32 percent — 136,625
Donna Lynne — 7.28 percent — 42,651 votes

Total votes: 585,833

Governor — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 94 percent

Walker Stapleton — 47.90 percent — 229,573 votes
Greg Lopez — 13.06 percent — 62,591 votes
Doug Robinson — 8.89 percent — 42,630 votes
Victor Mitchell — 30.14 percent — 144,468 votes
Total votes: 479,262

Secretary of State — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 94 percent

Jena Griswold — 100.00 percent — 470,438
Total votes: 470,438

Secretary of State — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 94 percent

Wayne Williams — 100.00 percent — 396,280 votes
Total votes: 396,280

State Treasurer — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 94 percent

Dave Young — 68.17 — 338,139 votes
Bernard Douthit — 31.83 percent — 157,916 votes
Total votes: 496,055

State Treasurer — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 94 percent

Justin Everett — 36.96 percent — 159,423 votes
Polly Lawrence — 25.06 percent — 108,107 votes
Brian Watson — 37.98 percent — 163,862 votes
Total votes: 431,392

Attorney General — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 94 percent

Phil Weiser — 50.78 percent — 279,482 votes
Joe Salazar — 49.22 percent — 270,860 votes
Total votes: 550,342

Attorney General — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 94 percent

George Brauchler — 100.00 percent — 399,954 votes
Total votes: 399,954

State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 2 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 90 percent

Angelika Schroeder — 100.00 percent — 92,637 votes
Total votes: 92,637

State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 2 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 90 percent

Johnny Barrett — 100.00 percent — 50,111 votes
Total votes: 50,111

State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 4 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 91 percent

Tim Krug — 100.000 percent — 46,635 votes
Total votes: 46,635

State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 4 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 91 percent

Debora L. Scheffel — 100.00 percent — 75,645 votes
Total votes: 75,645

Regent of the University of Colorado — At Large — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 94 percent

Lesley Smith — 100.00 percent — 459,957
Total votes: 459,957

Regent of the University of Colorado — At Large — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 94 percent

Ken Montera — 100.00 percent — 386,215 votes
Total votes: 386,215

Regent of the University of Colorado — Congressional District 3 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 97 percent

Alvin Rivera — 100.00 percent — 53,053 votes
Total votes: 53,053

Regent of the University of Colorado — Congressional District 3 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 97 percent

Glen H. Gallegos — 100.00 percent — 54,629 votes
Total votes: 54,629

Regent of the University of Colorado — Congressional District 5 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 80 percent

Tony Wolusky — 100.00 percent — 43,730 votes
Total votes: 43,730

Regent of the University of Colorado — Congressional District 5 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 80 percent

Chance Hill — 100.00 percent — 82,306 votes
Total votes: 82,306

District Attorney - 20th Judicial District — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Mike Foote — 39.92 percent — 21,028 votes
Michael Dougherty — 60.08 percent — 31,650 votes
Total votes: 52,678

U.S. CONGRESS

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 1 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Diana DeGette — 70.94 percent — 74,788 votes
Saira Rao — 29.06 percent — 30,631 votes
Total votes: 105,419

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 1 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Charles Casper Stockham — 100.00 percent — 26,735 votes
Total votes: 26,735

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 2 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 90 percent

Joe Neguse — 66.00 percent — 73,120 votes
Mark Williams — 34.00 percent — 37,670 votes
Total votes: 110,790

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 2 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 90 percent

Peter Yu — 100.00 percent — 44,089 votes
Total votes: 44,089

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 3 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 97 percent

Diane Mitsch Bush — 64.06 percent — 41,660 votes
Karl Hanlon — 27.74 percent — 18,042 votes
Arn Menconi — 8.20 percent — 5,333 votes
Total votes: 65,035

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 3 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 97 percent

Scott R. Tipton — 100.00 percent — 60,252 votes
Total votes: 60,252

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 4 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 91 percent

Chase Kohne — 35.34 percent — 19,170 votes
Karen McCormick — 64.66 percent — 35,068 votes
Total votes: 54,238

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 4 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 91 percent

Ken Buck — 100.00 percent — 82,579 votes
Total votes: 82,579

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 5 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 80 percent

Stephany Rose Spaulding — 100.00 — 43,072 votes
Total votes: 43,072

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 5 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 80 percent

Owen Hill — 18.00 percent — 18,305 votes
Bill Rhea — 5.76 percent — 5,855 votes
Doug Lamborn — 52.55 percent — 53,447 votes
Tyler Stevens — 3.41 percent — 3,473 votes
Darryl Glenn — 20.28 percent — 20,626 votes
Total votes: 101,706

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 6 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Jason Crow — 66.05 percent — 49,101 votes
Levi Tillemann — 33.95 percent — 25,237 votes
Total votes: 74,338

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 6 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent
Mike Coffman — 100.00 percent — 56,132 votes
Total votes: 56,132

STATE SENATE

State Senator — District 1 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 91 percent

Debra Gustafson — 100.00 percent — 5,359 votes
Total votes: 5,359

State Senator — District 1 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 91 percent

Jerry Sonnenberg — 100.00 percent — 23,454 votes
Total votes: 23,454

State Senator — District 2 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 80 percent

Beth Harz — 74.04 percent — 6,605 votes
Dennis Obduskey — 25.96 percent — 2,316 votes
Total votes: 8,921

State Senator — District 2 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 80 percent

Dennis Hisey — 58.02 percent — 12,570 votes
Stephanie Luck — 41.98 percent — 9,096 votes
Total votes: 21,666

State Senator — District 3 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Leroy M. Garcia — 100.00 percent — 13,419 votes
Total votes: 13,419

State Senator — District 5 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Kerry Donovan — 100.00 percent — 13,553 votes
Total votes: 13,553

State Senator — District 5 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Olen Lund — 100.00 percent — 9,710 votes
Total votes: 9,710

State Senator — District 6 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 88 percent

Guinn Unger Jr. — 100.00 percent — 9,664 votes
Total votes: 9,664

State Senator — District 6 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 88 percent

Don Coram — 100.00 percent — 9,509 votes
Total votes: 9,509

State Senator — District 7 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Chris Kennedy — 100.00 percent — 8,836 votes
Total votes: 8,836

State Senator — District 7 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Ray Scott — 63.97 percent — 14,118 votes
Dan Thurlow — 36.03 percent — 7,950 votes
Total votes: 22,068

State Senator — District 9 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Gil Armendariz — 100.00 percent — 9,192 votes
Total votes: 9,192

State Senator — District 9 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Paul Lundeen — 100.00 percent — 25,246 votes
Total votes: 25,246

State Senator — District 11 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Pete Lee — 100.00 percent — 9,768 votes
Total votes: 9,768

State Senator — District 11 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Pat McIntire — 100.00 percent — 7,286 votes
Total votes: 7,286

State Senator — District 13 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Phil Kelley — 100.00 percent — 7,470 votes
Total votes: 7,470

State Senator — District 13 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

John Cooke — 100.00 percent — 10,498 votes
Total votes: 10,498

State Senator — District 15 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Rebecca Cranston — 100.00 percent — 14,570 votes
Total votes: 14,570

State Senator — District 15 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Rob Woodward — 100.00 percent — 15,878 votes
Total votes: 15,878

State Senator — District 16 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 75 percent

Tammy Story — 100.00 percent — 17,327 votes
Total votes: 17,327

State Senator — District 16 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 75 percent

Tim Neville — 100.00 percent — 12,506 votes
Total votes: 12,506

State Senator — District 20 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Jessie Danielson — 100.00 percent — 19,354 votes
Total votes: 19,354

State Senator — District 20 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Christine Jensen — 100.00 percent — 13,600 votes
Total votes: 13,600

State Senator — District 22 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Brittany Pettersen — 100.00 percent — 15,700 votes
Total votes: 15,700

State Senator — District 22 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Tony Sanchez — 100.00 percent — 11,247 votes
Total votes: 11,247

State Senator — District 24 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Faith Winter — 100.00 percent — 14,137 votes
Total votes: 14,137

State Senator — District 24 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Beth Martinez Humenik — 100.00 percent — 9,321 votes
Total votes: 9,321

State Senator — District 30 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Julia Varnell-Sarjeant — 100.00 percent — 11,500 votes
Total votes: 11,500

State Senator — District 30 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Chris Holbert — 100.00 percent — 14,993 votes
Total votes: 14,993

State Senator — District 32 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Robert Rodriguez — 38.67 percent — 7,990 votes
Zach Neumann — 34.53 percent — 7,133 votes
Hazel Gibson — 26.80 percent — 5,537 votes
Total votes: 20,660

State Senator — District 32 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Mark Calonder — 100.00 percent — 4,697 votes
Total votes: 4,697

State Senator — District 34 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Julie Gonzales — 63.60 percent — 11,003 votes
Alan Kennedy-Shaffer — 16.62 percent — 2,875 votes
Milo Schwab — 19.78 percent — 3,423 votes
Total votes: 17,301

State Senator — District 34 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Gordon Alley — 100.00 percent — 2,298 votes
Total votes: 2,298

STATE HOUSE

State Representative — District 1 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Susan Lontine — 100.00 percent — 5,822 votes
Total votes: 5,822

State Representative — District 1 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Alysia Padilla — 100.00 percent — 2,634 votes
Total votes: 2,634

State Representative — District 2 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Alec Garnett — 100.00 percent — 12,013 votes
Total votes: 12,013

State Representative — District 3 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Jeff Bridges — 100.00 percent — 8,430 votes
Total votes: 8,430

State Representative — District 3 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Toren Mushovic — 100.00 percent — 5,538 votes
Total votes: 5,538

State Representative — District 4 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Amy W. Beatie — 32.63 percent — 3,233 votes
Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez — 58.37 percent — 5,784 votes
Ed Britt — 9.00 percent — 892 votes
Total votes: 9,909

State Representative — District 4 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Robert ''Dave'' John — 100.00 percent — 1,280 votes
Total votes: 1,280

State Representative — District 5 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Alex Valdez — 42.66 percent — 3,507 votes
Meghan Nutting — 28.42 percent — 2,336 votes
Joel Judd — 17.31 percent — 1,423 votes
Nicky Yollick — 11.61 percent — 954 votes
Total votes: 8,220

State Representative — District 5 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Katherine E. Whitney — 100.00 percent — 1,154 votes
Total votes: 1,154

State Representative — District 6 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Chris Hansen — 100.00 percent — 12,791 votes
Total votes: 12,791

State Representative — District 7 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

James Rashad Coleman — 100.00 percent — 8,059 votes
Total votes: 8,059

State Representative — District 7 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Jay Frank Kucera — 100.00 percent — 1,130 votes
Total votes: 1,130

State Representative — District 8 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Leslie Herod — 100.00 percent — 14,297 votes
Total votes: 14,297

State Representative — District 9 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Ashley Wheeland — 45.71 percent — 4,931 votes
Emily Sirota — 54.29 percent — 5,856 votes
Total votes: 10,787

State Representative — District 9 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Angel Christine Saunders — 30.07 percent — 1,079 votes
Bob Lane — 69.93 percent — 2,509 votes
Total votes: 3,588

State Representative — District 10 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Edie Hooton — 100.00 percent — 11,825 votes
Total votes: 11,825

State Representative — District 10 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Murl S. Hendrickson IV — 100.00 percent — 1,289 votes
Total votes: 1,289

State Representative — District 11 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Jonathan Singer — 100.00 percent — 9,600 votes
Total votes: 9,600

State Representative — District 11 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Brian O. Donahue — 100.00 percent — 4,219 votes
Total votes: 4,219

State Representative — District 12 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Sonya Jaquez Lewis — 100.00 percent — 11,739 votes
Total votes: 11,739

State Representative — District 12 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

David Reid Ross — 100.00 percent — 3,468 votes
Total votes: 3,468

State Representative — District 13 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 80 percent

K.C. Becker — 100.00 percent — 11,129 votes
Total votes: 11,129

State Representative — District 13 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 80 percent

Kevin Sipple — 100.00 percent — 3,465 votes
Total votes: 3,465

State Representative — District 14 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Paul J. Haddick — 100.00 percent — 4,059 votes
Total votes: 4,059

State Representative — District 14 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Shane Sandridge — 61.60 percent — 7,573 votes
Kanda Calef — 38.40 percent — 4,721 votes
Total votes: 12,294

State Representative — District 15 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Brenda Krause — 100.00 percent — 3,610 votes
Total votes: 3,610

State Representative — District 15 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Dave Williams — 100.00 percent — 7,708 votes
Total votes: 7,708

State Representative — District 16 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Andrew Smith — 100.00 percent — 4,379 votes
Total votes: 4,379

State Representative — District 16 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Larry G. Liston — 100.00 percent — 8,050 votes
Total votes: 8,050

State Representative — District 17 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Thomas ''Tony'' Exum Sr. — 100.00 percent — 3,387 votes
Total votes: 3,387

State Representative — District 17 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Kit Roupe — 100.00 percent — 3,430 votes
Total votes: 3,430

State Representative — District 18 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Marc A. Snyder — 54.89 percent — 4,887 votes
Terry Martinez — 45.11 percent — 4,016 votes
Total votes: 8,903

State Representative — District 18 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Jillian Likness — 100.00 percent — 5,713 votes
Total votes: 5,713

State Representative — District 19 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Asia M. Zanders — 100.00 percent — 4,044 votes
Total votes: 4,044

State Representative — District 19 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Tim Geitner — 100.00 percent — 15,335 votes
Total votes: 15,335

State Representative — District 20 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Kent Edward Jarnig — 100.00 percent — 5,163 votes
Total votes: 5,163

State Representative — District 20 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Terri Carver — 100.00 percent — 9,862 votes
Total votes: 9,862

State Representative — District 21 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Liz Rosenbaum — 100.00 percent — 2,868 votes
Total votes: 2,868

State Representative — District 21 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Lois Landgraf — 65.47 percent — 3,851 votes
Raymond Garcia — 34.53 percent — 2,031 votes
Total votes: 5,882

State Representative — District 22 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Todd Kastetter — 100.00 percent — 7,296 votes
Total votes: 7,296

State Representative — District 22 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Frank Francone — 49.47 percent — 4,850 votes
Colin Larson — 50.53 percent — 4,954 votes
Total votes: 9,804

State Representative — District 23 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Chris Kennedy — 100.00 percent — 9,333 votes
Total votes: 9,333

State Representative — District 23 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Joan Poston — 100.00 percent — 5,416 votes
Total votes: 5,416

State Representative — District 24 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Kris Teegardin — 45.47 percent — 5,422 votes
Monica Duran — 54.53 percent — 6,502 votes
Total votes: 11,924

State Representative — District 24 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Arthur Erwin — 100.00 percent — 5,598 votes
Total votes: 5,598

State Representative — District 25 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Lisa A. Cutter — 100.00 percent — 9,459 votes
Total votes: 9,459

State Representative — District 25 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Tim Leonard — 100.00 percent — 7,769 votes
Total votes: 7,769

State Representative — District 26 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Dylan Roberts — 100.00 percent — 6,453
Total votes: 6,453

State Representative — District 26 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Nicki Mills — 100.00 percent — 3,278
Total votes: 3,278

State Representative — District 27 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Brianna Titone — 100.00 percent — 9,705 votes
Total votes: 9,705

State Representative — District 27 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Lang Sias — 100.00 percent — 8,465 votes
Total votes: 8,465

State Representative — District 28 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Shakti — 33.86 percent — 3,414 votes
Kerry Tipper — 66.14 percent — 6,670
Total votes: 10,084

State Representative — District 28 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Kristina Joy Alley — 100.00 percent — 5,131 votes
Total votes: 5,131

State Representative — District 29 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Tracy Kraft-Tharp — 100.00 percent — 7,843 votes
Total votes: 7,843

State Representative — District 29 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Grady Nouis — 100.00 percent — 4,962 votes
Total votes: 4,962

State Representative — District 30 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Dafna Michaelson Jenet — 100.00 percent — 4,944 votes
Total votes: 4,944

State Representative — District 30 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Susan Kochevar — 100.00 percent — 3,293 votes
Total votes: 3,293

State Representative — District 31 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Yadira Caraveo — 100.00 percent — 5,982 votes
Total votes: 5,982

State Representative — District 31 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Rico Figueroa — 100.00 percent — 3,809 votes
Total votes: 3,809

State Representative — District 32 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Adrienne Benavidez — 100.00 percent — 4,920 votes
Total votes: 4,920

State Representative — District 32 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Kim Bishop — 100.00 percent — 2,018 votes
Total votes: 2,018

State Representative — District 33 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 50 percent

Matt Gray — 100.00 percent — 11,354 votes
Total votes: 11,354

State Representative — District 33 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 50 percent

Eric Rutherford — 100.00 percent — 6,092 votes
Total votes: 6,092

State Representative — District 34 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Kyle Mullica — 54.54 percent — 3,571 votes
Jacque Phillips — 45.46 percent — 2,977 votes
Total votes: 6,548

State Representative — District 34 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Alexander 'Skinny' Winkler — 100.00 percent — 3,352 votes
Total votes: 3,352

State Representative — District 35 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Shannon Bird — 100.00 percent — 7,950 votes
Total votes: 7,950

State Representative — District 35 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Bruce Baker — 100.00 percent — 4,550 votes
Total votes: 4,550

State Representative — District 36 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Mike Weissman — 100.00 percent — 6,200 votes
Total votes: 6,200

State Representative — District 36 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Richard J. Bowman — 100.00 percent — 4,090 votes
Total votes: 4,090

State Representative — District 37 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Tom Sullivan — 100.00 percent — 7,565 votes
Total votes: 7,565

State Representative — District 37 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Cole Wist — 100.00 percent — 6,691 votes
Total votes: 6,691

State Representative — District 38 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Chris Kolker — 100.00 percent — 10,045 votes
Total votes: 10,045

State Representative — District 38 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Susan Beckman — 100.00 percent — 9,516 votes
Total votes: 9,516

State Representative — District 39 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Kamala Vanderkolk — 100.00 percent — 5,412 votes
Total votes: 5,412

State Representative — District 39 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Mark Baisley — 100.00 percent — 9,912 votes
Total votes: 9,912

State Representative — District 40 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Janet Buckner — 100.00 percent — 6,981 votes
Total votes: 6,981

State Representative — District 40 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Richard Allen Bassett — 100.00 percent — 4,626 votes
Total votes: 4,626

State Representative — District 41 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Jovan Melton — 100.00 percent — 8,018 votes
Total votes: 8,018

State Representative — District 41 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Dahlia Jean Weinstein — 100.00 percent — 4,303 votes
Total votes: 4,303

State Representative — District 42 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Dominique Jackson — 100.00 percent — 4,938 votes
Total votes: 4,938

State Representative — District 42 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Mike Donald — 100.00 percent — 2,032 votes
Total votes: 2,032

State Representative — District 43 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Barrett Rothe — 100.00 percent — 6,519 votes
Total votes: 6,519

State Representative — District 43 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Kevin Van Winkle — 100.00 percent — 6,483 votes
Total votes: 6,483

State Representative — District 44 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Simone Aiken — 100.00 percent — 5,575 votes
Total votes: 5,575

State Representative — District 44 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Kim Ransom — 100.00 percent — 6,964 votes
Total votes: 6,964

State Representative — District 45 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Danielle Kombo — 63.74 percent — 4,048 votes
Michael Hupp — 36.26 percent — 2,303 votes
Total votes: 6,351

State Representative — District 45 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Patrick Neville — 100.00 percent — 8,345 votes
Total votes: 8,345

State Representative — District 46 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Daneya Esgar — 100.00 percent — 8,180 votes
Total votes: 8,180

State Representative — District 46 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Jonathan Ambler — 100.00 percent — 244 votes
Total votes: 244

State Representative — District 47 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Bri Buentello — 100.00 percent — 5,869 votes
Total votes: 5,869

State Representative — District 47 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Don Bendell — 56.42 percent — 4,038 votes
Judy Rydberg Reyher — 43.58 percent — 3,119 votes
Total votes: 7,157

State Representative — District 48 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Gbenga Ajiboye — 100.00 percent — 4,619 votes
Total votes: 4,619

State Representative — District 48 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Stephen Alan Humphrey — 100.00 percent — 8,872 votes
Total votes: 8,872

State Representative — District 49 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 50 percent

Conor Duffy — 100.00 percent — 8,400 votes
Total votes: 8,400

State Representative — District 49 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 50 percent

Perry L. Buck — 100.00 percent — 11,069 votes
Total votes: 11,069

State Representative — District 50 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Rochelle Galindo — 58.16 percent — 2,394 votes
Jim Riesberg — 41.84 percent — 1,722 votes
Total votes: 4,116

State Representative — District 50 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Michael A. Thuener — 100.00 percent — 3,225 votes
Total votes: 3,225

State Representative — District 51 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Joan Shaffer — 100.00 percent — 7,675 votes
Total votes: 7,675

State Representative — District 51 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Hugh McKean — 100.00 percent — 8,889 votes
Total votes: 8,889

State Representative — District 52 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Joann Ginal — 100.00 percent — 11,623 votes
Total votes: 11,623

State Representative — District 52 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Donna Walter — 100.00 percent — 5,463 votes
Total votes: 5,463

State Representative — District 53 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Jeni Arndt — 100.00 percent — 9,241 votes
Total votes: 9,241

State Representative — District 54 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Erin Shipp — 100.00 percent — 3,819 votes
Total votes: 3,819

State Representative — District 54 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Matt Soper — 100.00 percent — 9,153 votes
Total votes: 9,153

State Representative — District 55 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Tanya Travis — 100.00 percent — 5,355 votes
Total votes: 5,355

State Representative — District 55 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Janice Rich — 100.00 percent — 9,286 votes
Total votes: 9,286

State Representative — District 56 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Dave Rose — 100.00 percent — 6,484 votes
Total votes: 6,484

State Representative — District 56 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Phil Covarrubias — 37.99 percent — 3,436 votes
Rod Bockenfeld — 62.01 percent — 5,609 votes
Total votes: 9,045

State Representative — District 57 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Colin Wilhelm — 100.00 percent — 4,192 votes
Total votes: 4,192

State Representative — District 57 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Bob Rankin — 100.00 percent — 7,239 votes
Total votes: 7,239

State Representative — District 58 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 75 percent

Seth Cagin — 100.00 percent — 3,360 votes
Total votes: 3,360

State Representative — District 58 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 75 percent

Marc Catlin — 100.00 percent — 3,913 votes
Total votes: 3,913

State Representative — District 59 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Barbara McLachlan — 100.00 percent — 7,971 votes
Total votes: 7,971

State Representative — District 60 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Erin Kelley — 100.00 percent — 5,844 votes
Total votes: 5,844

State Representative — District 60 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

James D. ''Jim'' Wilson — 100.00 percent — 11,434 votes
Total votes: 11,434

State Representative — District 61 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Julie McCluskie — 100.00 percent — 8,093 votes
Total votes: 8,093

State Representative — District 61 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Mike Mason — 100.00 percent — 4,951 votes
Total votes: 4,951

State Representative — District 62 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Don Valdez — 100.00 percent — 8,154 votes
Total votes: 8,154

State Representative — District 63 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Brandon D. Bobian — 100.00 percent — 4,803 votes
Total votes: 4,803

State Representative — District 63 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: N/A

Lori A. Saine — 100.00 percent — 7,229 votes
Total votes: 7,229

State Representative — District 64 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Teri Nilson Baird — 100.00 percent — 4,216 votes
Total votes: 4,216

State Representative — District 64 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Kimmi Lewis — 100.00 percent — 12,270 votes
Total votes: 12,270

State Representative — District 65 — Democratic Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Bethleen McCall — 100.00 percent — 2,772 votes
Total votes: 2,772

State Representative — District 65 — Republican Party

Counties Reporting: 100 percent

Rod Pelton — 100.00 percent — 11,348 votes
Total votes: 11,348

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >