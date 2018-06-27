Colorado Primary Election Results for Every Race

Representative Jared Polis and Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton will face off in the governor's race.

There wasn't a lot of suspense in the June 26 Colorado primary, especially when it came to the highest-profile race, for the state's governor. Despite a crowded field of both Democratic and Republican aspirants, the favorites in each category, Representative Jared Polis and Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton, cruised to easy and early victories. But some of the other contests were closer. We've got updated results for every single one.

The closest things to nail-biters among the state offices up for vote yesterday involved the Republican contest for a state treasurer nominee and the face-off for the right to represent the Democrats as their candidate for state attorney general.