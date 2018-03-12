Colorado Republican Caucus Results: Walker Stapleton Wins Key Counties

Colorado Treasurer and GOP gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton in a photo from the Douglas County Republicans Facebook page.

The morning after last week's Colorado caucus, we knew that former Colorado treasurer Cary Kennedy was the big winner among Democrats running for governor. Days later, however, there are still no definitive results in regard to Republican gubernatorial hopefuls, since the Colorado GOP hasn't released official statewide totals regarding the straw poll conducted on caucus night, nor does it plan to do so. But based on information shared by some key counties, as well as a recent survey, it appears that Colorado treasurer Walker Stapleton is currently leading the pack.

Credit Jason Salzman of the Colorado Times Recorder for doing a lot of the legwork in finding vote totals in assorted county organizations that opted for transparency.

One area of strength for Stapleton is Boulder County, where he collected more than twice the number of votes than his next closest opponent, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman.