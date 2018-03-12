 


Colorado Treasurer and GOP gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton in a photo from the Douglas County Republicans Facebook page.
Colorado Treasurer and GOP gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton in a photo from the Douglas County Republicans Facebook page.
Colorado Republican Caucus Results: Walker Stapleton Wins Key Counties

Michael Roberts | March 12, 2018 | 7:07am
The morning after last week's Colorado caucus, we knew that former Colorado treasurer Cary Kennedy was the big winner among Democrats running for governor. Days later, however, there are still no definitive results in regard to Republican gubernatorial hopefuls, since the Colorado GOP hasn't released official statewide totals regarding the straw poll conducted on caucus night, nor does it plan to do so. But based on information shared by some key counties, as well as a recent survey, it appears that Colorado treasurer Walker Stapleton is currently leading the pack.

Credit Jason Salzman of the Colorado Times Recorder for doing a lot of the legwork in finding vote totals in assorted county organizations that opted for transparency.

Related Stories

One area of strength for Stapleton is Boulder County, where he collected more than twice the number of votes than his next closest opponent, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman.

Here's the Boulder GOP Facebook post with the numbers:

In Pueblo, Stapleton did nearly as well, almost doubling up the second-place finisher, Victor Mitchell. See those numbers here:

Colorado Republican Caucus Results: Walker Stapleton Wins Key Counties (2)
Facebook

In addition, Salzman reports that Stapleton received all but one vote in a Douglas County Republicans straw poll marked by low turnout.

Stapleton didn't do quite as well in Adams County, where the top choice was Steve Barlock, a businessman who headed the Denver campaign for now-President Donald Trump. Stapleton came in second.

The digits:

Colorado Republican Caucus Results: Walker Stapleton Wins Key Counties (3)
Adams County GOP

Additionally, Stapleton is ahead in the latest GOP gubernatorial survey from Magellan Strategies. His 26 percent total is twice that of Coffman's, with all the other contenders in single digits.

Magellan's findings include breakdowns in terms of major issues — pro-life, pro-choice, supporters of gay marriage, opponents of gay marriage — as well as those age 65 and older.

Continue to see those numbers.

Colorado Republican Caucus Results: Walker Stapleton Wins Key Counties (4)
magellanstrategies.com

Of course, we don't know how Stapleton finished in the majority of Colorado counties. But at this point, he appears to be the Republican guv candidate to beat.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

