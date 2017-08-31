School Districts Across Colorado Shift From College Prep to Career Prep

After Colorado legislators passed House Bill 15-1170, which changed the measurement for high school success to include any post-secondary schooling, districts around the state began laying the groundwork to make big changes. Many are now shifting from a college-preparation model to a career-preparation model, asking individual students what they’d eventually like to do and then tailoring their courseloads to those goals. “There’s been a lot of support the last year and a half around having the career conversation first and then figuring out the post-secondary option that makes the most sense,” says Sarah Heath, the head of career and technical education, or CTE, for the state.

This means taking a fresh look at CTE programs, which have the potential to provide meaningful access to career-specific education. “This is not your grandfather’s CTE,” says Priscilla Straughn, chief academic officer at the Adams 12 school district in Adams County. “It’s not just an option for kids not going to college. It’s about creating pathways for our students to become productive students in the communities that we live in and serve. We want them to be prepared for the next phase of their lives, whether that’s the military, four-year college, two-year college, an industry certification or going directly into the workforce.”

Jefferson County Public Schools started ramping up its CTE programs years ago, and today its robust network serves as a model in the region. But many other districts in Colorado are just beginning to revitalize their CTE curricula, and some are taking an innovative approach to making changes — by engaging employers and community members in the conversation from the start.