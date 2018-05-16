GOP Senator Trusts That Trump Won't Let Jeff Sessions Stop Colorado Pot

Of the 33 state legislators from Colorado who signed a recent letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions calling for congressional action "to protect the sovereignty of states like Colorado and ensure that marijuana businesses and consumers will be free from undue federal interference," none were Republicans.

Given that Republican U.S. Senator Cory Gardner was among the document's original signatories and is currently working with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, aka NORML, to prepare legislation on the subject, the reticence of GOP state reps and senators seems surprising. But while Republican state senator Tim Neville says he agrees with the letter's ultimate goal, he doesn't see the need for such a measure.

"I think President Trump was very forthright when he was campaigning out here that he isn't looking to interfere with the cannabis industry," Neville says, "and you can only take a person at their word. He's the boss, and Jeff Sessions works for him. So I'm not sure that kind of bill is necessary."