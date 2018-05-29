Where's Walker? Colorado Treasurer MIA in Recent PERA Action

Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton has for years made headlines demanding changes to the Public Employees Retirement Association — but that doesn’t mean he has always bothered to show up to his job helping oversee the retirement system.

As treasurer, Stapleton is paid by taxpayers to serve on PERA’s board — yet between 2011 and 2016, he “attended only 53 percent of the PERA board meetings, and even when he was present, he often didn’t stay for the whole meeting,” according to the retiree group Secure PERA, which scoured the records. He even skipped PERA’s May 3 meeting to review the final pension reform legislation.

Stapleton is no stranger to questions about his attendance records — back in 2014, Democratic challenger Betsy Markey aired a television ad alleging that key-card records showed that he “only bothers showing up at his office around ten days a month.”