Colorado Wins More 2018 Winter Olympics Medals Than 78 Countries

Editor's note: Shortly after the publication of the following post, a reader informed us that we'd inadvertently overlooked one Colorado medalist: Kyle Mack of Silverthorne, who earned silver in the Big Air competition. We've corrected and updated the information below. Our apologies for the error.

In the first few days after the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, we shared a post headlined "Colorado's Won More 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Than 81 Countries" to celebrate the achievements of the state's first two medalists, snowboarders Red Gerard and Arielle Gold. In the days that followed, plenty of other athletes from these parts competed in various disciplines, and while critics expressed disappointment with the performance of the U.S. Olympic team overall, Coloradans still managed to collect ten medals, more than 78 of the nations that took part.