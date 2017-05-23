Possible Homicide Investigation Near Torchy's Tacos

The scene overnight near Torchy's Tacos at 11th and Broadway. Additional images below. Photo by Michael Roberts

The Denver Police Department is probing what an officer at the scene calls a homicide near the 1085 Broadway location of Torchy's Tacos. At this writing, the DPD is officially referring to the incident, which took place early on Tuesday, May 23, as a death investigation.

Given that Westword's offices are located just down the street, at 969 Broadway, I had no difficulty finding the nexus of activity. Crime-scene tape cordoned off an area just north of the EZPAWN, at 1025 Broadway — around fifty yards from our main entrance — and continued up the west side of the block past Torchy's to the corner of 11th and Broadway.

Like all too many Denverites these days, I had stumbled upon what appeared to be a crime scene — whether it ultimately proves to be one or not.

Upon my arrival just shy of 4:30 a.m., a number of police vehicles were parked along the block, overhead lights flashing. The couple of rides nearest the intersection, directly across from the Metlo, at 1111 Broadway, were being loaded with bag after bag of what was presumably evidence.

An officer catalogues bags of evidence near the scene. Photo by Michael Roberts

Crews from multiple local TV news stations, no doubt drawn by a DPD tweet ("#DPD investigators are on-scene @ 11th & Broadway conducting a Death Investigation. #Denver") sent out at 1:53 a.m., kept at least a side eye on the activity. At that point, it was too early for a live shot.

Meanwhile, several squad cars idled near Torchy's, where three officers were huddled in conversation. When I asked them what had happened, one said, "We're investigating a homicide."

He replied to a follow-up request for more information by saying, "It's under investigation" and referring any additional questions to the on-call public-information officer.

The PIO on duty this morning was technician Tyrone Campbell, whom I subsequently reached by telephone.

Officers assigned to the investigation near Torchy's Tacos. Photo by Michael Roberts

"We're classifying it as a death investigation until we get official word either via autopsy or via the investigators," Campbell said. "Then we can reclassify it. For us right now, it's a death investigation, and we're going to see where the investigation takes us and what we end up with."

Beyond these statements, the only other detail Campbell provided was the time of the first call to the department about what happened: 12:49 a.m.

Thus, we don't know anything about the victim at this writing — even the gender — or the circumstances of the death.

Because of the early hour, the police presence hadn't drawn a crowd during the time of my visit. The other person in the vicinity, not counting officers and media members, was a man shouting outside the Corner Store gas station and convenience shop, at 1001 Broadway. "There are 3,000 fucking things going on!" he yelled. Then, seemingly in reaction to the sound of his own voice, he added, "I am the echo!"

Just another day in Denver, Colorado.