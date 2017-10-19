Activist Queen Phoenix a No-Show at Jury Trial. Is She on the Lam?

She’s always easy to spot at protests, and her energy seems to rally followers. Dezy Saint-Nolde, better known by her activist name Queen Phoenix, has become a fixture of Denver’s activist community, having helped organize multiple, large demonstrations since President Trump was elected.

But Phoenix is also facing five felony and three misdemeanor charges related to marijuana. In March, she pled not guilty to those charges, explaining to Westword that she’d been gifting cannabis in return for donations in good faith, and that her charges were really an attempt to shut down her activism.