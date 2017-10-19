 


Queen Phoenix did not show up to court as expected.
Anthony Camera

Activist Queen Phoenix a No-Show at Jury Trial. Is She on the Lam?

Chris Walker | October 19, 2017 | 3:00pm
AA

She’s always easy to spot at protests, and her energy seems to rally followers. Dezy Saint-Nolde, better known by her activist name Queen Phoenix, has become a fixture of Denver’s activist community, having helped organize multiple, large demonstrations since President Trump was elected.

But Phoenix is also facing five felony and three misdemeanor charges related to marijuana. In March, she pled not guilty to those charges, explaining to Westword that she’d been gifting cannabis in return for donations in good faith, and that her charges were really an attempt to shut down her activism.

Her jury trial was slated to begin on Monday, October 16.

Only, Phoenix did not show up.

Her failure-to-appear means that a warrant has been put out for her, and that Phoenix will face additional charges in Denver if located. We immediately tried to reach her, but found that her personal cell phone number had been disconnected and that her personal Gmail account and Facebook profile had been deleted.

The District Attorney’s office confirmed that they believe Phoenix is on the lam. Phoenix’s attorney, Susan Martin, declined to comment.

Phoenix had raised $3,835 through a crowdfunding website under the campaign “Urgent Queen Phoenix Defense Fund.”

It’s unclear whether she used the money or if it will be returned to more than 100 individual donors. Westword has left additional messages for Phoenix on her public Facebook page and website.

Dezy St. Nolde, aka Queen Phoenix
Her disappearance also follows recent controversy at Sky Vista Middle School in Cherry Creek, where a teacher, Asia Lyons, has been put on leave by administrators after some parents complained about Lyon’s decision to invite Phoenix to speak to students; the parents took issue with Phoenix’s marijuana charges (even though she hasn’t been convicted). That situation is also still developing. Friends of Lyons are defending her by pointing out that the class she taught centered around civic engagement, so Phoenix was not an usual selection for a guest lecturer.

 
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

