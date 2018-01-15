Bronco Carlos Henderson's Pot Bust First for Team Member in at Least 17 Years

Upon learning that Denver Broncos receiver Carlos Henderson was arrested yesterday, January 14, on a marijuana charge, most NFL fans are likely to assume that such busts are common for members of the team, given Colorado's reputation as a cannabis mecca. But, no: According to a comprehensive database of NFL players in trouble, Henderson is the first Bronco in more than seventeen years to be taken into custody for an alleged weed violation.

In July 2012, following the arrest of then-Broncos lineman Elvis Dumervil on road-rage-related allegations, we posted about 34 busts of Denver players since 2000, a total that was the third-highest for any NFL team at the time. Our source was the NFL Player Arrest database, created by the San Diego Union-Tribune, which began in 2000 with, appropriately enough, a Bronco's brush with the law. On January 24 of that year, Rod Smith, one of the greatest players in the franchise's history, was cuffed after being accused of choking, beating and shoving his common-law wife.

Of the incidents we detailed, only one of them — the March 1, 2008, arrest in Florida of then-Broncos defensive lineman Marcus Thomas — involved drugs. However, the narcotic in question was cocaine.