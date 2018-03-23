Departing Denver Post Writer: Owners "Hurling Sh*t at Dedicated Journalists"

The Denver Post's announcement that it would be laying off thirty journalists, or nearly one-third of its newsroom staff, included a March 21 deadline for employees to voluntarily join those who'd be departing. The biggest name to do so was outdoor writer Jason Blevins, whose tweet about his decision put Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund that owns the Post and is bleeding it dry, on blast.

"After 21 years, I'm leaving @DenverPost," Blevins wrote. "I can't work for black-souled owners like Alden's [president] Heath Freeman who reward loyalty to a vital craft by hurling shit at dedicated journalists. I'm Sad/Angry/Scared. Ready to work for anyone w common sense, decency & respect #NewsMatters."

In conversation, Blevins is just as plain-spoken, but his initial focus is on the loss of others. Speaking about Kourtney Geers, the Post's director of digital news production, whose tweet about being laid off referenced her LinkedIn page, he says, "It's so sad to think about what's happening to all those bright kids. They have so much energy when they come in, all these news skills and great talent. It's just heartbreaking to think they're not going to be able to do this job just because somebody wants an extra house in Palm Beach."