Denver Post's Hedge Fund Owner Needs to Sell Paper Now, Union Says

Protesters at a 2016 rally against Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund that owns the Denver Post, held just prior to a series of buyout announcements.

Early on March 15, after yesterday's announcement that the Denver Post will lay off thirty employees, the Denver Newspaper Guild, the union that represents most staffers, published a message to Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund that owns the paper: "Sell The Denver Post Now!" In addition, the DNG estimates that the number of journalists at the broadsheet will actually number fewer than fifty once the layoffs are complete.

The guild reveals that the thirty layoffs will include 25 journalists represented by the union and five newsroom managers.

According to our estimates, the number of newsroom employees peaked at approximately 300 around a decade ago. The guild, for its part, maintains that in 2007, the actual number of journalists, excluding management, stood at 222. That total went up and down several times over the next few years but tended to hover around 200 through 2011, when Alden Global Capital took control of the Post's parent company, Digital First Media.