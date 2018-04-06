Seven Other Hedge-Fund-Era Denver Post Blunders

In the Opening Day edition of the venerable (and clearly vulnerable) Denver Post, the cover of the Life & Culture section boasted a feature on “The Ultimate Visitors Guide to Coors Field,” which prominently pictured…a lovely photo of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Home of the Phillies. No where near Denver.

Readers must have wondered how this error happened — the scoreboard says Phillies, as does the area behind home plate. And that’s definitely not the Denver skyline on the horizon.

But it’s no mystery. Errors like this could be the result of the purposeful and reckless draining of the talent and passion and commitment of the folks at the Post. This is what happens when hedge-fund asshats run a newspaper: They care more about how high the dollar bills stack than anything having to do with journalistic integrity. Between massive layoffs, moving the city paper out of the city, and a dedication to profitability above all else, the Denver Post isn’t being given the resources to do its job. Mistakes are going to be made. Accuracy will suffer.