Reader: Read the Room — the New Denver Broncos Stadium Is Going to Be Badass

“The Broncos are staying in Denver," Mayor Mike Johnston says. "We will finally open up the historic Burnham Yard neighborhood for development, and we get to reimagine the Mile High Stadium site as a thriving community in West Denver."
But the deal doesn't sound win-win to everyone, judging from the comments on the Westword Facebook page. Says Dominick:
Literally nobody asked for this.Responds David:
The ownership asked for it, and that is all that matters.Counters Jovauhn:
No, you didn't ask for it. You're just mad because you can't stop it. You have no power. Jesus Christ, a lot of you are dense.Replies Nathan:
1. It's being PRIVATELY FUNDED.
2. No new taxes.
3. It's going to have a retractable roof, which means weather won't be a factor, right? Which means it can host more events year-round and people won't be scared to bring their events here.
4. Think of the money it's going to make for this city.
If only I could believe that the family that owns Walmart won't find a way to get the taxpayers to pay.Notes Jeremy:
Read the room. It's going to be badass. Retractable roof. Wrestlemania, monster truck rallies.Adds Clay:
Whether it's empty or not, it helps contribute billions of dollars to the city of Denver. It will support local businesses that rely on crowds that come to the game. You should be grateful your city has professional sports teams. If you don't support your local teams, they will go somewhere else for support... just look how Oakland lost all their sport franchises.And then there's this from Andrew:
I wish at least one building had survived; that place was very important to Denver in the turn of the 20th century. Existing pieces of the old Denver and Rio Grande system are few and far between.What do you think of the Burnham Yard proposal? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
Fun fact: the 160-foot-long turntable from Burnham now lives at the Illinois Railroad Museum!