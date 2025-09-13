 Denver Broncos Getting New Stadium: Readers Respond With Cheers, Jeers | Westword
Reader: Read the Room — the New Denver Broncos Stadium Is Going to Be Badass

The team's owners say they're going to fund the new facility. Sound too good to be true?
September 13, 2025
Image: highway downtown skyline
The future home of the Denver Broncos? Colorado Department of Transportation
The big announcement came this week from the Colorado governor's office, the Denver mayor's office and the Denver Broncos: The team wants to build its future home at Burnham Yard, the 155-year-old former railyard by the city's La Alma neighborhood. And...the owners will fund the billion-dollar project "in the spirit of true civic partnership."

“The Broncos are staying in Denver," Mayor Mike Johnston says. "We will finally open up the historic Burnham Yard neighborhood for development, and we get to reimagine the Mile High Stadium site as a thriving community in West Denver."

But the deal doesn't sound win-win to everyone, judging from the comments on the Westword Facebook page. Says Dominick:
Literally nobody asked for this.
Responds David:
The ownership asked for it, and that is all that matters.
Counters Jovauhn: 
No, you didn't ask for it. You're just mad because you can't stop it. You have no power. Jesus Christ, a lot of you are dense.
1. It's being PRIVATELY FUNDED.
2. No new taxes.
3. It's going to have a retractable roof, which means weather won't be a factor, right? Which means it can host more events year-round and people won't be scared to bring their events here.
4. Think of the money it's going to make for this city.
Replies Nathan:
If only I could believe that the family that owns Walmart won't find a way to get the taxpayers to pay.
Notes Jeremy:
 Read the room. It's going to be badass. Retractable roof. Wrestlemania, monster truck rallies.
Adds Clay: 
Whether it's empty or not, it helps contribute billions of dollars to the city of Denver. It will support local businesses that rely on crowds that come to the game. You should be grateful your city has professional sports teams. If you don't support your local teams, they will go somewhere else for support... just look how Oakland lost all their sport franchises.
And then there's this from Andrew:
I wish at least one building had survived; that place was very important to Denver in the turn of the 20th century. Existing pieces of the old Denver and Rio Grande system are few and far between.
Fun fact: the 160-foot-long turntable from Burnham now lives at the Illinois Railroad Museum!
What do you think of the Burnham Yard proposal? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
Image: Westword Readers
These comments were posted by readers on Westword social media, or sent directly to the office through [email protected].
