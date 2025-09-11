South Park Episode Making Fun of Charlie Kirk Pulled After Fatal Shooting

Paramount, the company that owns Comedy Central, removed the August 6 "Got a Nut" episode from its TV broadcasting schedule, but the show is still available on the streaming platform Paramount+ and Comedy Central's website. Fans of the show noticed the change after the episode didn't air as scheduled on Comedy Central's TV broadcast on September 10, several hours after the shooting.
"Got a Nut" is the second episode in a season hailed for its merciless mockery of the Trump administration by creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, both Colorado natives. It involves Cartman taking over a far-right podcast and trying to be a "masterdebater" with Kirk's recognizable haircut and mannerisms, like constantly drinking from water bottles and making religious arguments.
"If anyone here is going to be a master debater, it's me," Cartman angrily yells at one point. He even vies for a "Charlie Kirk Award for Young Master Debaters" by arguing "America loves abortions" and citing Bible verses during the kind of open-air "Prove Me Wrong" debates Kirk was known for hosting.
On his campus tours, Kirk would set up "Prove Me Wrong" tables, where he would debate college students. Viral social media video from Kirk's "Prove Me Wrong" debates with college students — on topics like abortion, Israel and Palestine, trans rights and immigration — helped propel his national profile as a key conservative voice. President Donald Trump considered Kirk a close ally and broke the news of his death on Truth Social.
"Prove me wrong," Donovan says to a small crowd. "That sounds like a very female and Jew thing to say. If you guys don't like it, why don't you come debate me on my podcast?"
After the "Got a Nut" episode aired, Kirk called the parody "hilarious" and a "badge of honor" despite one character telling Cartman, drawn to look like Kirk, that he has the "stupidest haircut I've ever seen."
Utah Valley University was the first stop on Kirk's "American Comeback Tour." He was supposed to come to Colorado on September 11 for a Q&A session at a Truth & Liberty Conference in Woodland Park and had two events planned in Fort Collins on September 18, too, including a "Prove Me Wrong" debate at Colorado State University.
The Truth & Liberty Conference will now kick off with a tribute for Kirk, according to Andrew Wommack Ministries, which is organizing the three-day event.
"We believe the lord will make his ultimate sacrifice a 'turning point' for our nation," Wommack said in an announcement. "Charlie was going to join us as our guest speaker during our Truth and Liberty Conference this week. We will honor Charlie by continuing the conference as scheduled and holding a tribute tomorrow night with a special panel discussion."