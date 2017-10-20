Ex-KOA Host Steffan Tubbs: Charges Dropped, Calls Himself a Victim

Steffan Tubbs, former host of KOA's Colorado Morning News, who was let go by the station following his late-July arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, disturbance by phone, has revealed that charges against him were dropped yesterday, October 19. He did so in a tweet in which he called himself a domestic-violence victim.

As we've reported, Tubbs's departure from KOA brought to an end his long association with the station. He worked as a reporter at the signal from 1994 to 1998 before going national with ABC Radio News. He returned in 2005 to take over the Colorado Morning News co-hosting duties from Steve Kelley, who left his afternoon gig at KNUS this summer in another local radio surprise, and was an a.m.-drive staple in Denver for more than a decade afterward.

Then, at approximately 9:50 a.m. on July 30, Tubbs was taken into custody at a 1650 Wewatta Street apartment complex.

A probable-cause statement revealed that the alleged victim had been involved in a relationship with Tubbs for a period of approximately two years. The report stated that Tubbs left voice-mail messages and sent videos and texts, some featuring "vulgar language," with the "intent to annoy the victim."

Afterward, Tim Hager, market manager for iHeartMedia's Denver stations, including KOA, issued a statement that read in part: "We take matters of this kind very seriously, and while we cannot comment on the personal matter of an employee, we are looking into the situation so we can further review and respond as appropriate."

Just over a week later, the hammer dropped via another Hager statement. "Steffan Tubbs will no longer be part of Colorado Morning News on KOA," he wrote. "We appreciate all of his contributions during his time with us and wish him well."

Tubbs maintained silence about the incident until August 9, when he shared this note on Facebook:



To my family, friends, colleagues, listeners, veterans and military supporters — I'd just like to thank you for the messages, comments, questions & concern shown to me the past week-plus. I currently cannot discuss the past or future for obvious reasons. With sincere gratitude, Steffan

He returned to Facebook after KOA announced his ouster, posting this late on August 10:



"It's just too much." That's the quote from my 14-year old son in tears after the "news" of today. I don't need your empathy, sympathy or 'likes.' I'd only request you send your positive prayer and energy to my children, who are collateral damage due to allegations against their dad.

A far more upbeat social-media message was issued on Thursday via Tubbs's Twitter account. Underneath this photo....

Twitter

...Tubbs wrote, "Always innocent. Prosecutors dismissed charges against me today. I wore this on #PurpleThursday for all DV victims, including me."

Following a broken heart emoji, he added, "End it."

We've reached out to Tubbs for more details about the latest developments. If and when he gets back to us, we'll share his thoughts in this space.

