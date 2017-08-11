Steffan Tubbs's Son on KOA's Split With Dad After Arrest: "It's Just Too Much"

Steffan Tubbs is out at KOA's Colorado Morning News following his July 30 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, disturbance by phone. Late last night, after word of the split broke, Tubbs went on Facebook to share the thoughts of his fourteen-year-old son, who told him, "It's just too much."
The statement about the split from iHeartMedia market boss Tim Hager doesn't explicitly say that Tubbs was fired, although the implication is strong. "Steffan Tubbs will no longer be part of Colorado’s Morning News on KOA," Hager writes, adding, "We appreciate all of his contributions during his time with us and wish him well. The morning show will continue on schedule with April Zesbaugh and guest host Ed Greene beginning the week of 8/14.”
Whether Greene will simply be a temporary fill-in for Tubbs on Colorado Morning News or a permanent replacement remains to be seen — but he appears to be available. As we reported in May, Greene is in the midst of ceding his role as top weather forecaster at CBS4 to Lauren Whitney — a transition that's supposed to continue unfolding over the next several months.
CBS4 sources told Westword this process was put in place with Greene's full cooperation, even though he certainly didn't sound happy about it in comments to the Denver Post that gave his slow-motion "retirement" an ugly twist.
Steffan Tubbs with Ed Greene, who'll be at least temporarily replacing him on the August 14 broadcast of KOA's Colorado Morning News.
As for Tubbs, his departure from KOA brings his long association with the station to an ignominious end. He worked as a reporter at the signal from 1994 to 1998 before going national with ABC Radio News. He returned in 2005 to take over the Colorado Morning News co-hosting duties from Steve Kelley, who left his afternoon gig at KNUS last month in another local radio surprise, and was an a.m. drive staple in Denver for more than a decade afterward.
Then, at approximately 9:50 a.m. on the 30th, Tubbs was taken into custody at a 1650 Wewatta Street apartment complex.
A probable-cause statement revealed that the alleged victim had been involved in a relationship with Tubbs for a period of approximately two years. The report stated that Tubbs left voice-mail messages and sent videos and texts, some featuring "vulgar language," with the "intent to annoy the victim."
Afterward, iHeartMedia's Hager stated: "We take matters of this kind very seriously, and while we cannot comment on the personal matter of an employee, we are looking into the situation so we can further review and respond as appropriate."
Steffan Tubbs's booking photo.
Denver Police Department
Tubbs maintained silence about the incident until August 9, when he shared this note on Facebook:
To my family, friends, colleagues, listeners, veterans and military supporters — I'd just like to thank you for the messages, comments, questions & concern shown to me the past week-plus. I currently cannot discuss the past or future for obvious reasons.
With sincere gratitude,
Steffan
He returned to Facebook after KOA announced his ouster, posting this at 9:43 p.m. last night:
"It's just too much."
That's the quote from my 14-year old son in tears after the "news" of today. I don't need your empathy, sympathy or 'likes.' I'd only request you send your positive prayer and energy to my children, who are collateral damage due to allegations against their dad.
A disposition hearing in the case is reportedly scheduled for September 15, with a jury trial expected to get under way on October 18.
