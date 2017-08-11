Steffan Tubbs's Son on KOA's Split With Dad After Arrest: "It's Just Too Much"

Steffan Tubbs is out at KOA's Colorado Morning News following his July 30 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, disturbance by phone. Late last night, after word of the split broke, Tubbs went on Facebook to share the thoughts of his fourteen-year-old son, who told him, "It's just too much."

The statement about the split from iHeartMedia market boss Tim Hager doesn't explicitly say that Tubbs was fired, although the implication is strong. "Steffan Tubbs will no longer be part of Colorado’s Morning News on KOA," Hager writes, adding, "We appreciate all of his contributions during his time with us and wish him well. The morning show will continue on schedule with April Zesbaugh and guest host Ed Greene beginning the week of 8/14.”

Whether Greene will simply be a temporary fill-in for Tubbs on Colorado Morning News or a permanent replacement remains to be seen — but he appears to be available. As we reported in May, Greene is in the midst of ceding his role as top weather forecaster at CBS4 to Lauren Whitney — a transition that's supposed to continue unfolding over the next several months.