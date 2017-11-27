Why Denver TV's Forgetting Alleged 13-Year-Old Shooter Javeon Brown's Name

On November 25, Denver TV stations prominently identified Javeon Brown when the Denver Police Department sent out an alert about the thirteen-year-old in relation to a Thanksgiving Day triple shooting near Manual High School. The outlets stopped doing so the following day, after Brown's arrest, because he has not been charged as an adult for the crime. However, their reports continue to link to his name, and at this writing, a CBS4 item that scrubbed his moniker from its text sports a video that includes it.

These examples illustrate the difficulty of trying to retrace journalistic steps in the Internet age.

On November 23, according to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to Manual, at 1700 East 28th Avenue, on a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they discovered that three occupants of a parked vehicle had been injured by gunfire; one person had reportedly been shot in the arm, a second in the leg and a third in several bodily locations. Multiple suspects were sought, but on the 25th, the DPD tweeted the name and photos of Brown, who was born in May 2004 and is said to stand four feet, ten inches tall and weigh 95 pounds.