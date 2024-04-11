Lauren Boebert's Son Says He Can't Find a Lawyer He Can Afford

"Thank you for the attire," said 9th Judicial District Judge John F. Neiley. "I appreciate it when people dress for court."
Despite the spiffiness, Representative Lauren Boebert's eldest son — who is now nineteen — went on to claim he was having trouble finding a lawyer that he could afford to represent him in the felony case.
"We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices," Tyler told Neiley. "Worst case scenario, if we can't get something figured out with the lawyer then we're going to apply for a public defender or whatever works best for me."
According to Tyler, he is currently working to obtain discovery in his case and was instructed by defense attorneys to wait on the official advisement of his charges, which happened today, before hiring a lawyer.
Judge Neiley detailed all fourteen counts that Tyler is currently facing, including felony counts for identity theft that carry a possible sentence of two to six years and misdemeanor charges for criminal trespass, which carry a possible sentence of up to 364 days behind bars and fines up to $1,000.
The felony charges that Tyler faces stem from a series of car thefts on February 19 and 20 in Rifle, where he and some underage friends robbed multiple people, including a woman with a brain tumor who said she had just $75 "left to her name," according to police.
Investigators say Tyler and his pals — two female minors and one male minor — swiped wallets and credit cards and attempted to run up tabs with them.
One denied purchase for $717 was made on shein.com, which is an online style and accessory marketplace for independent brands and sellers. The group was seen on surveillance cameras using the credit cards at the Kum & Go in the 100 block of East 26th Street in Rifle and a Love's Travel Stop in Parachute.
Tyler's arrest marks the second time in two years that he has found himself on the wrong side of the law.
In 2022, charges were filed against Tyler for a car crash that left one of his friends hospitalized. Tyler was hit with a misdemeanor traffic charge of "careless driving causing bodily harm" for the incident and his pal was charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance after cops found unprescribed Xanax pills in a bag of his.
Tyler's criminal past
Tyler's charge was later dropped down to a "defective vehicle for headlights" ticket. He was due to appear in court in September 2022 for the crash, but was a no-show. Tyler got hit with a bench warrant as a result, but was later allowed to appear virtually in Garfield County Court instead of in person. The Garfield County Clerk of Court's office told Westword that virtual appearances are typically granted on a "case-by-case basis."
Tyler is due back in court on May 9 for an "appearance of counsel" in his felony theft case, according to Garfield County records. His father, Jayson Boebert, will also be appearing in Garfield County court on April 15 for a disposition hearing related to charges filed against him for an altercation at the Miner's Claim Restaurant in Silt with Lauren.
Jayson is currently facing disorderly conduct charges, third-degree trespass and obstruction of a peace officer. He did not respond to requests for comment Thursday related to his son's court hearing.
Lauren's camp, meanwhile, declined to comment when asked if she'd be helping Tyler with paying for a lawyer. The CD3 congresswoman, who is currently running to represent Congressional District 4, has previously said that he should be held accountable for his actions like any ordinary citizen, but she will remain by his side no matter what happens.
"I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him," Lauren said in a February 28 statement. "As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."