 Lauren Boebert's Son Says He Can't Find an Affordable Colorado Lawyer | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Lauren Boebert's Son Says He Can't Find a Lawyer He Can Afford

"We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices."
April 11, 2024
Tyler Boebert is facing multiple felonies related to vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle, Colorado.
Tyler Boebert is facing multiple felonies related to vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle, Colorado. Rifle Police Department
Share this:
Donning an all-black suit and appearing by himself, Tyler Boebert showed up in Garfield County court today, April 11, looking extra spiffy as he was read charges and the punishments he's facing in connection to car break-ins and property thefts he allegedly committed in Rifle earlier this year.

"Thank you for the attire," said 9th Judicial District Judge John F. Neiley. "I appreciate it when people dress for court."

Despite the spiffiness, Representative Lauren Boebert's eldest son — who is now nineteen — went on to claim he was having trouble finding a lawyer that he could afford to represent him in the felony case.

"We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices," Tyler told Neiley. "Worst case scenario, if we can't get something figured out with the lawyer then we're going to apply for a public defender or whatever works best for me."

According to Tyler, he is currently working to obtain discovery in his case and was instructed by defense attorneys to wait on the official advisement of his charges, which happened today, before hiring a lawyer.

Judge Neiley detailed all fourteen counts that Tyler is currently facing, including felony counts for identity theft that carry a possible sentence of two to six years and misdemeanor charges for criminal trespass, which carry a possible sentence of up to 364 days behind bars and fines up to $1,000. 
click to enlarge Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert standing with her eldest son Tyler.
Representative Lauren Boebert with her son Tyler.
Lauren Boebert/Instagram
Neiley suggested that Tyler apply for a public defender while his hunt for a lawyer continues. "I always think it's a good idea to maybe do both, because if you qualify, you have options," the judge said. "We can set this off for a little bit of time for you to make that decision."

The felony charges that Tyler faces stem from a series of car thefts on February 19 and 20 in Rifle, where he and some underage friends robbed multiple people, including a woman with a brain tumor who said she had just $75 "left to her name," according to police.

Investigators say Tyler and his pals — two female minors and one male minor — swiped wallets and credit cards and attempted to run up tabs with them.

One denied purchase for $717 was made on shein.com, which is an online style and accessory marketplace for independent brands and sellers. The group was seen on surveillance cameras using the credit cards at the Kum & Go in the 100 block of East 26th Street in Rifle and a Love's Travel Stop in Parachute.

Tyler's arrest marks the second time in two years that he has found himself on the wrong side of the law.
click to enlarge Tyler Boebert caught on surveillance video using a stolen credit card, according to police.
Tyler Boebert was allegedly caught on surveillance video using a stolen credit card.
Garfield County Clerk of Court


Tyler's criminal past

In 2022, charges were filed against Tyler for a car crash that left one of his friends hospitalized. Tyler was hit with a misdemeanor traffic charge of "careless driving causing bodily harm" for the incident and his pal was charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance after cops found unprescribed Xanax pills in a bag of his.

Tyler's charge was later dropped down to a "defective vehicle for headlights" ticket. He was due to appear in court in September 2022 for the crash, but was a no-show. Tyler got hit with a bench warrant as a result, but was later allowed to appear virtually in Garfield County Court instead of in person. The Garfield County Clerk of Court's office told Westword that virtual appearances are typically granted on a "case-by-case basis."

Tyler is due back in court on May 9 for an "appearance of counsel" in his felony theft case, according to Garfield County records. His father, Jayson Boebert, will also be appearing in Garfield County court on April 15 for a disposition hearing related to charges filed against him for an altercation at the Miner's Claim Restaurant in Silt with Lauren.

Jayson is currently facing disorderly conduct charges, third-degree trespass and obstruction of a peace officer. He did not respond to requests for comment Thursday related to his son's court hearing.

Lauren's camp, meanwhile, declined to comment when asked if she'd be helping Tyler with paying for a lawyer. The CD3 congresswoman, who is currently running to represent Congressional District 4, has previously said that he should be held accountable for his actions like any ordinary citizen, but she will remain by his side no matter what happens.

"I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him," Lauren said in a February 28 statement. "As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Chris Perez is a senior staff writer at Westword. Before arriving at Westword in March 2023, Chris spent three years as a Denver-based freelancer following a six-year stint with the New York Post. His areas of expertise include breaking news, local and national issues, crime/courts, politics, sports, pop culture and entertainment. His work has appeared in the New York Post, Page Six, Newsweek, The Sun, the Daily Telegraph and the Herald Sun, and on Yahoo, HuffPost, Business Insider, Fox News, Daily Beast, Raw Story, UPROXX, MarketWatch, News.com.au, the Independent, Comic Book Resources, Looper.com and Bleacher Report.
Contact: Chris Perez
Colorado Considers Requiring Refunds for Canceled Events, Disclosing Ticket Fees Up Front

News

Colorado Considers Requiring Refunds for Canceled Events, Disclosing Ticket Fees Up Front

By Hannah Metzger
Denver to Sweep La Alma Homeless Encampment as Mayor Waits for More Housing

Homelessness

Denver to Sweep La Alma Homeless Encampment as Mayor Waits for More Housing

By Bennito L. Kelty
Denver Cop Resigns Over Harassment Case Similar to Case That Earned Him Wrist Slap

Crime

Denver Cop Resigns Over Harassment Case Similar to Case That Earned Him Wrist Slap

By Michael Roberts
Governor Polis Wants Utilities Commission to Investigate Xcel's Wind Outages

Weather

Governor Polis Wants Utilities Commission to Investigate Xcel's Wind Outages

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation