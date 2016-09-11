JonBenet Ramsey: Our Five Most Surprising Stories Over the Years

The late JonBenét Ramsey. File photo

December marks twenty years since JonBenét Ramsey's father found the six-year-old child-beauty queen strangled to death in the basement of the family's Boulder home. And all these years later, her case is still a mystery.

At least five different television projects about her death will premiere in the next few months, and on Friday the Today Show gave a hint of what will be revealed during the three-part interview series featuring Dr. Phil and Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother. The series, which starts on Monday, is Burke's first public interview.

Below are some of Westword's most surprising stories about her murder, listed in chronological order. For our entire archive, click here.

1. Made for Each Other

2. Ten Years After

3. JonBenét's parents: How an indictment became an "exoneration"

4. JonBenét Ramsey and the Rise of an Internet Subculture

5. JonBenét Ramsey: How the Investigation Got Derailed – and Why It Still Matters

