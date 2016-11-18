Keystone Resort Is Open: Here's What's New in 2016

Keystone is doubling down on its family-friendly Kidtopia offerings. Photo by Jack Affleck

After a scary dearth of it in November and a long string of 70 and 80 degree days, snow came down like a blanket on Denver yesterday. In the mountains, resorts – many of which delayed their opening days – are finally accumulating enough snow to welcome skiers.

After pushing its opening day back a week, Keystone Resort is opening to the public today, November 18. Continue reading for what's new at the resort this year, insider info, how and where to splurge and some ski-bum tips.

KEYSTONE RESORT

keystoneresort.com

800-468-5004

What’s new: The resort is doubling down on its family friendly Kidtopia offerings for the 2016-’17 season (kids twelve and under ski free with any two-night lodging package).

Signature experience: For a full taste of Kidtopia, bring the family for the Kidtopia Mountain Spectacular, December 16-18, and the grand opening of the Kidtopia snow fort on Dercum Mountain at the top of the gondola. Keystone’s surprisingly steep and exhilarating snow-tubing hill also opens that weekend, and there will be Bigfoot adventure walks, ski patrol dog meet-and-greets and hot chocolate.

Insider info: Skip the paid lots and park for free in the Montezuma lot by the River Run Village, the Pika lot by the Mountain House base area, or a new free family parking area in the Porcupine lot, also near Mountain House.

Splurge: Keystone Adventure Tours runs in-bounds guided cat skiing in the Independence, Erikson and Bergman Bowls, which are also open to hikers but aren’t (yet) lift-serviced. The cost is $275 per person and covers ski demos, avalanche-beacon loaners, catered lunch at a yurt in the Indy Bowl, and breathtaking views of the Tenmile Range. Fresh powder tracks are guaranteed: the guides will refund your money and won’t run the tour if they aren’t confident that they can make good on the promise.

Ski bum tips: Not ready for the $275 snowcat splurge? Bring a $10 bill for a ride on the Outback Shuttle, running from the top of the Outback Express lift to the 12,354-foot summit of Wapiti Peak.

Drink local: 9280’ Tap House not only boasts the best après deck in River Run Village, but also a host of Colorado microbrews on tap and specialty cocktails,” says Keystone spokesman Russell Carlton. Also, check warrenstation.com for event listings, concerts and parties.

