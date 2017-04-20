Largest Fraud Case in Colorado Pot-Biz History or Legit Investment?

A Facebook photo of Scott Pack. Additional images and more below. Facebook

Attorney Matthew Buck has filed a lawsuit in what he calls "the largest fraud case in the history of Colorado's marijuana industry." This contention is rejected by Scott Pack, the entrepreneur at the center of it.

No criminal charges have been pressed against Pack at this writing. But in the complaint, on view below, Buck's clients, Pierre and Christophe Raygot, claim to have been bilked out of $500,000 by Pack and Rudy Saenz, the latter of whom was among sixteen people indicted last month in what prosecutors describe as a massive operation that grew marijuana for distribution outside Colorado. And Buck maintains that seventeen additional investors were also taken by Pack and Saenz; he estimates the total losses at more than $5.3 million.

"We've never seen anything close to this" in the Colorado cannabis business, Buck says. "I've never seen investments this great fail, let alone fraud on this scale. And our law firm" — Corry & Associates — "has been doing this for seventeen years," since the approval, in the year 2000, of Amendment 20, which legalized medical marijuana in the state.

In response, Pack provided the following statement to Westword: "We have structured our business abiding by the governing laws and regulations and there is no reason why we would need to deceive our stakeholders, who still hold value in our company. We deny the allegations in this case, which will easily be proven false once facts and evidence are revealed in court."

Also named in the lawsuit is Michael Pack, father of Scott and a wealthy real-estate developer based in San Diego. According to the complaint, Michael owned a warehouse property at 12555 East 37th Avenue associated with two other entities that Buck's clients are targeting, HGCO LLC and Harmony & Green LLC, as well as a home at 676 Monroe Street where Saenz was living. The latter address was raided during the investigation of the aforementioned marijuana trafficking ring allegedly led by Michael Stonehouse, another March indictee. Authorities reportedly found and seized more than 2,500 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $5 million, from Stonehouse's residence, located in Elizabeth.

Rudy Saenz. LinkedIn

Scott Pack met Pierre Raygot in 2010 at Nevada's Burning Man festival, the lawsuit states, and five years later, he approached Raygot about investing $100,000 to buy a 1 percent stake in Harmony & Green LLC, which was said to manage marijuana businesses in Colorado and California.

In June 2015, the suit continues, Raygot flew to Colorado to meet with Scott and Saenz at the Monroe Street home, where he was shown documents that said Scott had invested $2.5 million in Harmony & Green LLC and that Saenz's wife, Suzanne, has ponied up $4 million — assertions that Buck portrays as false. In his words, "That money's not real."

After being told that investing money in Harmony & Green LLC would result in a healthy profit within one year, at which point he could choose to convert his note into company equity, Raygot transferred $100,000 to the firm, the lawsuit says — and the next year, he supplied $400,000 more to buy another 1 percent stake for himself and an equal share for Christophe, his brother.

Problem is, Buck explains, HGCO LLC, the other firm named in the lawsuit, is the only one with real value: "It owns nineteen marijuana licenses, which are worth a lot of money. But Harmony & Green LLC, the management company, owns nothing. It's effectively a shell company they used to launder money."

Those weren't the only things wrong with the transactions, Buck believes. Neither Pierre nor Christophe are U.S. citizens, so they aren't allowed to make investments in a marijuana company under Colorado law. On top of that, Buck says, "all of these investments should have been disclosed to the MED [Colorado's Marijuana Enforcement Division]. They were not — and the investors should have been fingerprinted and badged, and they weren't, either, because in almost no instances were the investors Colorado residents, and at least three of them weren't citizens."

A graphic touting Harmony & Green LLC that's included in the lawsuit. Courtesy of Matthew Buck

In response, Scott points out that Harmony & Green LLC, the company in which Pierre and Christophe purchased equity, doesn't grow, extract or sell marijuana. Instead, it's used as a brand for, and facility sub-leasor to, HGCO LLC. This distinction is reinforced by the Harmony & Green LLC website, which neither mentions marijuana nor includes typical cannabis imagery. On the site, Harmony & Green LLC is described as "a streamlined business support company set up to assist companies who specialize in agricultural cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, beautification, refinement & the wholesale & retail distribution of elite & unique specialty products."

Although Buck doesn't name the seventeen others who he says invested in Harmony & Green LLC along with Pierre and Christophe, he does list dollar amounts: "Numbers sixteen and seventeen put in a combined $2.2 million, number one put in $1.5 million, and then there's $50,000, $300,000, $150,000, $75,000, $150,000, $90,000, $100,000, another $100,000, $125,000 and another $100,000." The total: $5,340,000.

At present, Buck says, Scott is under investigation by both the MED and the Drug Enforcement Administration. In an e-mail to Westword, MED spokesperson Robert Goulding wrote, "There is an open and ongoing investigation, and we are unable to offer any further information at this time on it. Such open and ongoing administrative investigations may include routine due diligence background investigations and regulatory field investigations." James Gothe, spokesperson for the DEA's Denver branch, who also corresponded by e-mail, stated,"We aren't going to comment on civil actions related to any law enforcement activities."

Here's the lawsuit.