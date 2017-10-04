Hockey Pucks, Foam, Canopies: Inside the New Civic Center Station

If Denver had an official fabric, it would be polytetrafluoroethylene.

PTFE for short, the Teflon-coated woven fiberglass covers institutions in town, from Union Station's train terminals to Denver International Airport. And soon it will cover another iconic spot: the Regional Transportation District's Civic Center Station.

As drivers snarled in its construction traffic know all too well, the last stop for the 16th Street Mall's free MallRide has been closed the last fifteen months for renovations. It will reopen in mid- to late December with a brand-new look — and what project architects tout as some unique traits.