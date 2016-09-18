Our Ten Best Pissed-Off-Neighborhood Lists

Two mainstays of Lower Highland: Hand-crafted ice cream and old funeral parlors turned into trendy restaurants. vxla at Flickr

Denverites are very territorial when it comes to their specific neighborhood, and with so many neighborhoods offering up different personalities, that's understandable. Still, we like to point out what makes your neighbor tick, all in an effort to make you laugh. Because isn't laughter the great uniter? Keep reading for some of our best neighborhood-centric lists.

Costco Yoga Pants: the soul of 2016 suburbia. M01229 at Flickr

1. Eight Things that Make Highlands Ranch Residents Very, Very Mad

"If you live in Highlands Ranch, which some locals lovingly refer to as “the HR,” you know that some things there can break your outwardly placid demeanor..." Continue reading.

Enchanted-wire fencing guards the ruins of the former Wizard's Chest. Photo by Teague Bohlen

2. Seven Things That Make People in Cherry Creek Very, Very Mad

"Nestled between University and Colorado boulevards to the east and west, and Sixth Avenue and the eponymous Cherry Creek to the north and south, the Cherry Creek neighborhood has gone through big changes..." Continue reading.

Stapleton's Town Center, where the sidewalks are paved with dreams and baby-wipe residue. Payton Chung at Flickr

3. Seven Things That Make Stapleton Residents Really, Really Mad

"You know Stapleton: the neighborhood in northeast Denver that used to be the airport and now fancies itself…well, fancy." Continue reading.

The areas around City Park are usually hard-hat areas. Jeffrey Beall at Flickr

4. Seven Things that Make City Park Residents Very, Very Mad

"City Park and City Park West surround what’s arguably the heart of Denver, and without a doubt the core of..." Continue reading.

Wave, smile and pay through the nose. Dave Dugdale at Flickr

5. Eight Things That Make Residents of Aurora Very, Very Mad

"The City of Aurora really came into its own in the 1970s and '80s, when it was one of America’s..." Continue reading.

This view from the highway is the only thing some people know about Thornton. Billy Hathorn at Wikimedia

6. Seven Things That Make Thornton Residents Very, Very Mad

"In previous installments of this series, we've focused on specific neighborhoods in Denver proper. This time, we're looking at what..." Continue reading.

Yes, those are the mists of time. Dekan Naked at Flickr

7. Five Things That Make Five Points Residents Really, Really Mad

"Five Points is one of Denver’s oldest neighborhoods, so it makes sense that..." Continue reading.

Two mainstays of Lower Highland: Hand-crafted ice cream and old funeral parlors turned into trendy restaurants. vxla at Flickr

8. Six Things That Make Highland Residents Really, Really Mad

"After ticking off seven things that ruffle the super-preened feathers of some Stapleton residents, we decided to ..." Continue reading.

The most popular shoes in Cap Hill: the car boot. Jeffrey Beall at Flickr

9. Five Things That Make Residents of Capitol Hill Really, Really Mad

"Ah, Cap Hill. For some, this neighborhood is the heart of the city. For others,..." Continue reading.

Everyone loves the Mayan. Daniel X. O'Neil at Flickr

10. Seven Things That Make Baker District Residents Really, Really Mad

"The fifth installment of our angry-neighborhoods-of-Denver series takes us to the Baker District. Nestled in the heart of the city..." Continue reading.

