Wang Dang Sweet Poontang! Ted Nugent Endorses George Brauchler

George Brauchler (left) and Ted Nugent as seen on the cover of his 1977 album Cat Scratch Fever. File photos

Rocker and gun lover Ted Nugent has waded into the 2018 race for Colorado governor, Facebook-posting an endorsement of 18th Judicial District DA George Brauchler, who's best known nationally for having prosecuted the Aurora theater shooting case. As the Nuge sang on the 1977 hard-rock classic album Cat Scratch Fever, "Wang dang sweet poontang!"

"Dear conservative God in heaven!" Nugent's creatively spelled and punctuated message begins. "There is constitutional we the people hope for Colorado to come out of this embarrassing antiAmerican political tailspin. It is time to make Colorado Colorado again and we finally have the right man to get it done!"

This isn't the first time Nugent has thrown his support behind a Colorado gubernatorial candidate. In 2014, recall that Nugent displayed his fondness for then-candidate Tom Tancredo by authorizing a fundraising letter in which donors were entered into a contest for a new AR-15. And while the George Brauchler for Colorado Facebook page shared word of Nugent's endorsement, its introduction suggests strongly that the candidate was as surprised as anyone by the recommendation, which was accompanied by a donation link.

"Well, this was a bit unexpected," it notes, "but clearly sportsmen and Second Amendment supporters everywhere agree: George Brauchler for governor!!"

Ted Nugent on CNN after coming under fire for calling President Barack Obama a "subhuman mongrel." YouTube file photo

Directly embracing Nugent carries some risk for a straight arrow such as Brauchler, particularly given some of the guitar pyrotechnician's many controversial statements. In 2014, Media Matters collected "thirteen other repugnant comments Ted Nugent should apologize for" after he said sorry, sort of, for calling President Barack Obama a "subhuman mongrel," and the number one remark happens to have been something Terrible Ted said to yours truly during an astonishing July 1994 Westword interview.

In the midst of the conversation, during a period when he was busily reinventing himself as a conservative firebrand, Nugent said of First Lady Hillary Clinton, "You probably can't use the term `toxic cunt' in your magazine, but that's what she is. Her very existence insults the spirit of individualism in this country. This bitch is nothing but a two-bit whore for Fidel Castro."

His language is considerably more restrained when it comes to Brauchler. Here's his complete post:

