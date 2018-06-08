Trump Says He'll "Probably" Support Cory Gardner's Back-Off-Feds Pot Bill

President Donald Trump says he will "probably" support the Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States Act, a bill introduced on June 7 by the political odd couple of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Colorado Senator Cory Gardner that gives states the right to determine their own marijuana policies without federal interference.

"I support Senator Gardner," Trump said in response to a reporter's question during a brief press availability on June 8, as seen in the video on view below. "I know exactly what he’s doing, we’re looking at it, but I probably will end up supporting that, yes."

Will anyone be shocked if Trump changes his mind? Of course not; he's reversed public positions plenty of times in the past. But while he's had a number of negative things to say about recreational cannabis sales, particularly in Colorado, Trump has also suggested that he's not as gung-ho about the idea of federal interference as is his pot-hating attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who happens to be in Denver today for a speech at the Western Conservative Summit.