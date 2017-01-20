Beef & Chicken: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, January 16-20

EXPAND The bubbles are flowing at STK. Danielle Lirette

Burgers, steaks and fried chicken were on the menu this week as Chuburger and STK made their Denver debuts and a pair of poultry purveyors — Yellowbelly and the Post Chicken & Beer — opened on opposite sides of town. It was a busy week as a total of seven restaurants opened.

We also explored the world of Middle Eastern baking, with stops at Zamzam Halal International Market for Iraqi flatbread and Edri's International Market for Afghan naan and shawarma sandwiches.

But the biggest news of the week came from an old favorite; My Brother's Bar was sold, but there's a family connection. The new owner is the son of an employee who has worked at the bar for more than thirty years. Danny Newman and his mom plan to keep things as they are, from the television-free space to the annual Girl Scout cookie drive.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK:*

Chuburger, 3490 Larimer Street

Hotbox Roasters, 3490 Larimer Street

Lechuga's, 7475 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

My Ramen 2, 540 East Alameda Avenue

The Post Chicken & Beer, 2200 South Broadway

STK, 1550 Market Street

Yellowbelly, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK:*

Old Chicago, 1102 Pearl Street, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

