menu

Beef & Chicken: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, January 16-20

Handheld Grub: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, January 9-13


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Beef & Chicken: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, January 16-20

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 4:59 p.m.
By Westword Staff
The bubbles are flowing at STK.EXPAND
The bubbles are flowing at STK.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Burgers, steaks and fried chicken were on the menu this week as Chuburger and STK made their Denver debuts and a pair of poultry purveyors — Yellowbelly and the Post Chicken & Beer — opened on opposite sides of town. It was a busy week as a total of seven restaurants opened.

We also explored the world of Middle Eastern baking, with stops at Zamzam Halal International Market for Iraqi flatbread and Edri's International Market for Afghan naan and shawarma sandwiches.

Related Stories

But the biggest news of the week came from an old favorite; My Brother's Bar was sold, but there's a family connection. The new owner is the son of an employee who has worked at the bar for more than thirty years. Danny Newman and his mom plan to keep things as they are, from the television-free space to the annual Girl Scout cookie drive.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK:*
Chuburger, 3490 Larimer Street
Hotbox Roasters, 3490 Larimer Street
Lechuga's, 7475 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
My Ramen 2, 540 East Alameda Avenue
The Post Chicken & Beer, 2200 South Broadway
STK, 1550 Market Street
Yellowbelly, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK:*
Old Chicago, 1102 Pearl Street, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Chuburger
More Info
More Info

3490 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

720-668-9167

oskarbluesfooderies.com/chuburger

miles
STK
More Info
More Info

1550 Market St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

720-597-8010

togrp.com/venue/stk-denver

miles
Lechuga's Italian Restaurant
More Info
More Info

7475 W. Colfax Ave.
Lakewood, Colorado 80214

lechugasitalian.com

miles
The Post Chicken & Beer
More Info
More Info

2200 S. Broadway
Denver, Colorado 80210

www.postchickenandbeer.com/hours-locations/rosedale

miles
My Brother's Bar
More Info
More Info

2376 15th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-455-9991

www.mybrothersbar.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >