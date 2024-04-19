Whataburger Opening Closest Location to Denver Yet on April 23

It's been just over two years since Texas-based fast-food chain Whataburger made a return to Colorado and opened an outpost in Colorado Springs. Whataburger was founded in the 1950s and had several locations in the state until the 1970s.
Now it has six locations in the Springs, but its seventh, set to open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, brings it a little closer to Denver: The newest Whataburger will be located at 17889 Fat Tire Drive in Monument.
It will be open for dine-in guests from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with 24-hour service on Fridays and Saturdays plus 24/7 drive-thru service. Breakfast, including its popular Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, will be available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.
Guests can order curbside and pickup orders via the Whataburger App and online, and delivery will be available via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub — but if you're in Denver, you'll have to make the trek yourself.
The Monument outpost also has a large outdoor dining area with a turf yard, where it plans to host events such as live music and community gatherings.
The Denver metro area has attracted many new-to-us out-of-state chains in recent years, but Whataburger still hasn't announced any plans to open an outpost in the Mile High. So what could we be getting next? Right now, it looks like Chicago-based chain Portillo's, which submitted plans for a Green Valley Ranch outpost in February.