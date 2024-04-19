 Whataburger Opening Closest Location to Denver Yet, in Monument | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Whataburger Opening Closest Location to Denver Yet on April 23

Fans of Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, take note.
April 19, 2024
The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a fan favorite at Whataburger.
The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a fan favorite at Whataburger. Whataburger
Share this:
It's been just over two years since Texas-based fast-food chain Whataburger made a return to Colorado and opened an outpost in Colorado Springs. Whataburger was founded in the 1950s and had several locations in the state until the 1970s.

Now it has six locations in the Springs, but its seventh, set to open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, brings it a little closer to Denver: The newest Whataburger will be located at 17889 Fat Tire Drive in Monument.

It will be open for dine-in guests from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with 24-hour service on Fridays and Saturdays plus 24/7 drive-thru service. Breakfast, including its popular Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, will be available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Guests can order curbside and pickup orders via the Whataburger App and online, and delivery will be available via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub — but if you're in Denver, you'll have to make the trek yourself.

The Monument outpost also has a large outdoor dining area with a turf yard, where it plans to host events such as live music and community gatherings.

The Denver metro area has attracted many new-to-us out-of-state chains in recent years, but Whataburger still hasn't announced any plans to open an outpost in the Mile High. So what could we be getting next? Right now, it looks like Chicago-based chain Portillo's, which submitted plans for a Green Valley Ranch outpost in February
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Denver Named America's Best City for Pizza. Really.

Food & Drink News

Denver Named America's Best City for Pizza. Really.

By Molly Martin
Hispanic Food Hall and Tequila Bar Planned for Centennial Airport

Food & Drink News

Hispanic Food Hall and Tequila Bar Planned for Centennial Airport

By Molly Martin
This Week in Beer: Renegade Closing, Brewability Vies for a Big Prize and More

Beer

This Week in Beer: Renegade Closing, Brewability Vies for a Big Prize and More

By Ryan Pachmayer
Best Sports Bars for Watching the Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs

Bars

Best Sports Bars for Watching the Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation