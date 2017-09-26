You Might Be Surprised at How Many Colorado Breweries Are for Sale

Most people assume that owning a brewery in Colorado is like living the dream. You get to make beer, talk beer, drink beer, sleep beer and hang out with your beer-loving friends all day and night. What could be better than that? The reality, though, says one Denver brewery owner who asked to remain anonymous, is that running a brewery is just like running any other business. It's hard work — and it's not for everyone.

Denver's most recent brewery craze began in 2010 when Strange Craft Beer Company opened its doors. Since then, more than five dozen other breweries have followed suit, so it makes sense that seven years down the line, some of those brewery owners might want to move on to something different. In Colorado, craft breweries have been up and running for a couple of decades now, and some of the original owners are ready for retirement.

The result is a wave of ownership changes at small breweries that began last year and is picking up steam. At least four small breweries have changed hands in the past twelve months. They include Elk Mountain Brewing in Parker, Pug Ryan's Brewery in Dillon, J Wells Brewing in Boulder and 1933 Brewing in Fort Collins.