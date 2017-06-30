Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for June 2017
|
Lamb neck taco with onion, cilantro and chile pasilla-lime at Los Chingones Stapleton, which opened this month.
Danielle Lirette
June caps six months of fast-paced growth in the Denver restaurant scene. Unlike in months past, however, volume isn't the leading trend: Variety has been the hallmark of this quick start to summer. For starters, June has seen three new specialty markets (Local'ish, Mondo Market and SoDo Village Market), two Latin American eateries (La Chiva and Señor Bear) and a winery-restaurant that's completely unique inside Denver city limits. So it's not all just burgers and pizza — although Sazza and Bad Daddy's made their contribution to those sectors this month.
With so much competition, closings are inevitable; this month we lost several favorites in the Squeaky Bean, Americatus, the Overland and Masterpiece Luncheonette. Central Bistro & Bar also locked its doors, but will soon return with the same owner and chef, along with a new name, Candela Latin Kitchen, adding to the pan-Latin American trend. And the sky over Denver got a little less smoky this month with the closing of two Southern Hospitality restaurants, Carve Barbecue, Jim 'n Nick's Bar-B-Q on East Hampden Avenue, and Smokin's Joe's BBQ at the Streets at Southglenn.
Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings, closings and changes for the month of June 2017:
|
A platter of mixed appetizers, including two kinds of sausage, plantains, yuca and potatoes at the new La Chiva.
Mark Antonation
Restaurants and Bars That Opened in June:*
Aki Asian Hot Pot, 12201 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 7450 B West 52nd Avenue, Arvada
Bambu Desserts & Drinks, 1149 South Federal Boulevard
Bigsby's Folly, 3563 Wazee Street
Bremen's Wine & Tap, 2005 West 33rd Avenue
Brook's Original BBQ, 1480 Arapahoe Street
Cafe Miriam, 2217 East 21st Avenue
Caprese Trattoria, 1067 South Hover Road, Longmont
Chuy's Tex-Mex Restaurant, 6595 West 104th Avenue, Westminster
Denver Beer Co., 5768 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Glazed & Confuzed (at Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
La Chiva Colombian Restaurant, 1417 South Broadway
Landlocked Ales (Saturday), 3225 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Local'ish Market, 1777 16th Street
Los Chingones Stapleton, 10195 East 29th Drive
Mondo Market (at Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Non La TheEatingPlace (Vietnamese), 13250 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
PokeCity, 1128 South Colorado Boulevard
ProsperOats, 8001 Arista Place, Broomfield
Organic Sandwich Company, 459 South McCaslin Boulevard, Louisville
Saucy Bombay, 2600 East Colfax Avenue
Sazza Pizza + Salad (at Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon Street
Snooze, 6315 West 104th Avenue Westminster
SoDo Village Market, 2395 South Downing Street
ViewHouse Littleton, 2680 West Main Street, Littleton
Urban Egg, 6991 East Belleview Avenue, Englewood
Bars and Restaurants That Reopened in June:*
Dazzle (moved from Lincoln Street), 1512 Curtis Street
Lost Highway Brewing (moved from 520 East Colfax Avenue), 12741 East Caley Avenue, Centennial
Restaurants and Bars That Temporarily Closed in June:*
Central Bistro & Bar (concept change to Candela Latin Kitchen), 1691 Central Street
Denver Ted's (moving to 2020 Lawrence Street), 1308 Pearl Street
LoHi Steakbar (Sunday, for renovations), 3200 Tejon Street
|
The doors are locked at the Overland.
Mark Antonation
Restaurants and Bars That Closed in June:*
Bistro at Stapleton, 2955 Ulster Street
Americatus (Saturday), 2449 Larimer Street
Carve Barbecue, 1000 South Colorado Boulevard
Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q, 6325 East Hampden Avenue
Masterpiece Luncheonette, 1710 Sherman Street
McLoughlin's, 2100 16th Street
The Overland, 1967 South Broadway
Rockin' R Bar, 2035 South Sheridan Boulevard
Smokin' Joe's BBQ, 6955 South York Street, Centennial
Southern Hospitality, 1433 17th Street
Southern Hospitality, 7431 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
The Squeaky Bean, 1500 Wynkoop Street
*Or earlier, and not mentioned in a previous Roll Call.
